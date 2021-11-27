SWAC WOMEN

UAPB 76, SOUTHERN MISS 57

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Sade Houston delivered to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to its first victory of the season during the Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic.

Houston scored 21 points for the UAPB (1-3), which used a 12-0 run at the start of the third quarter to break free from a 30-30 halftime tie. Zaay Green had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists while Khadijah Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Joyce Kennerson also had 10 points for UAPB.

Green's three-pointer at the 9:29 mark of the third jump started the Lady Lions' pivotal rally that put them ahead for good. Southern Miss (3-2) clawed within 57-51 with 7:23 to go in the fourth after a 14-footer from Kelsey Jones, but a lay-up by Brown led to a 9-2 spurt that allowed the Lady Lions to eventually establish a bigger cushion.

Dominique Davis had 16 points and Jones ended with 11 points for the Lady Golden Eagles, who turned the ball over 23 times and was outrebounded 39-33. Southern Miss also shot just 3 of 6 (50% from the foul line compared to 14 of 18 (77.8%) for UAPB. The Lady Lions were 27 of 56 (48.2%) from the field whereas the Lady Golden Eagles were 25 of 66 )37.9%).

UAPB will close out the two-day event at 9 a.m. today against Southeast Missouri State.