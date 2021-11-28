Anniversaries

Judy and James Waggoner Sr. of Little Rock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. The couple were married Nov. 25, 1961. She is the former Judy Jones and is a retired homemaker. He is a retired vice president of engineering in the telecommunications industry.

Mary Jane and William Baxter of Naples, Fla., celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday. The couple were married Nov. 27, 1951. She is the former Mary Jane Stuckey. He is retired from the agriculture and aquaculture industry.