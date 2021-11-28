Art And Advocacy: FSRAM now the permanent home of John Bell's legacy





John Bell Jr. is arguably Fort Smith's most famous artist. Fans recognize his romantic images of iconic structures across the River Valley, in Eureka Springs and around the state. And many know that Bell faced challenges that his contemporaries did not: He was bound to a wheelchair by cerebral palsy.

What the new exhibit at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will recognize is not just Bell's legacy as an artist but as an advocate for the rights of individuals with disabilities.

"I became intimate with Bell's art back in January of 2018 when RAM produced a retrospective exhibition of his work," says Lou Meluso, the museum's executive director. "I also got to meet many of the artist's family and friends who gave me a more complete picture of the man. While I knew both John and his wife were wheelchair-bound, I didn't fully understand until recently the prejudice he faced trying to find work due to his being physically challenged or how hard he worked to champion accessibility to public buildings, parks and restaurants for others that use wheelchairs."

The list of Bell's accomplishments in that area is a long one, says Meluso.

"He lobbied City Hall to have electronic button access to open doors. He helped design picnic tables in state parks and was instrumental in developing wheelchair access to the playground in Creekmore Park. He even designed a wheelchair accessible automobile."

The best news for FSRAM is that those designs are now part of the museum's permanent collection.

"After Maxine Bell, John's wife, passed away in October 2018, the estate of John Bell Jr., the artwork that remained in Maxine's possession and the physical contents of Bell's studio went to their daughter Lisa Bell Wilson," Meluso explains. "She in turn gifted them to RAM."

That gift included 50 original artworks, including original oil and watercolor paintings, pen and ink and pencil drawings, linocut and scratchboard, Meluso enumerates. "The museum now holds a treasure trove of offset lithographs of his most iconic images and items from his studio, including paintbrushes, scale models, his iconic hat, camera, photos and correspondence for various acquisitions and artist requests."

But to Meluso, "perhaps the most exciting component of the gift is the permanent transfer of intellectual property rights to RAM, including all reproduction and licensing rights. To celebrate this extraordinary gift and to preserve, protect and share these wonderful artworks along with the life story of John Bell Jr., RAM has created the John Bell Jr. Legacy Project. This not just a gift to RAM. It is a gift to our community, our state, and to all who enter, physically or virtually, our museum.

"Under the umbrella of this project," Meluso elaborates, "RAM is developing unique programs that exhibit and interpret the artist's work, provide educational programs and lectures that explore Bell's techniques and historical context, and create presentations for community outreach to school, church and community groups."

The project will be funded by special events; by creating the John Bell Jr. Legacy Society; and by unique products developed and made available in the museum store using Bell's artwork. "The funds will also be used to conserve, store and protect the large collection of his artwork and studio artifacts for generations to come," Meluso says.

The current exhibit, "John Bell Jr.: Coming Home," open until Feb. 20, includes 75 examples of original Bell art, many of which have never been seen in public before, Meluso says, along with objects from his studio such car models, paint brushes and the cameras he used to create reference photos. The exhibition also opens the new Sandy and Sandi Sanders Gallery of the Permanent Collection.

"This gallery will now exhibit all of our permanent collection in three different rotations throughout the year," Meluso says. "There will always be Bell's work hanging in every rotation. We will also develop exhibitions that highlight unique aspects of his work such as watercolors, sketchbooks, historical paintings, etc.

"The impact of this project represents the preservation of local history for all to enjoy. RAM will now be the forever 'home' of John Bell Jr.," Meluso says, "meaning all of his previously unseen work will now have the opportunity to be studied and enjoyed at the museum and online."

Bell didn’t travel much, says his daughter, Lisa Wilson, until he and wife Maxine were able to get a van to accommodate their disabilities. “Then they went everywhere.” This painting depicts Capitol Avenue in Little Rock. (Courtesy Image)

FAQ

‘John Bell Jr.:

Coming Home’

WHEN — Through Feb. 20; hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave.

COST — Free

INFO — fsram.org



