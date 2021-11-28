Bar's second class feted at reception

Members of the Arkansas Bar Association kicked off the second class of the Public Service Academy with a reception Nov. 5 at Sturgis Hall at the Clinton School of Public Service.

The academy was established last year to provide lawyers and students with tools needed for service in elected offices and as volunteers. The academy is sponsored by the University of Arkansas School of Law, University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, Rose Law Firm, Brian Rosenthal and the Civil Practice and the Government Practice Sections of the Arkansas Bar Association.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal