Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

2.THE DARK HOURS by Michael Connelly. A death on New Year's Eve, an unsolved murder and a hunt for serial rapists bring Bosch and Ballard back together.

3. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

4. THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

5. NEVER by Ken Follett. Tensions escalate around the globe as President Pauline Green works to prevent a world war.

6. BETTER OFF DEAD by Lee Child and Andrew Child. The 26th book in the Jack Reacher series. Reacher helps an FBI agent look for her missing brother and takes on a foe named Dendoncker.

7. GAME ON by Janet Evanovich. The 28th book in the Stephanie Plum series. Diesel and Stephanie track the international computer hacker Oswald Wednesday.

8. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

9. THE SENTENCE by Louise Erdrich. A woman released from prison deals with the ghost of an annoying customer haunting a bookstore in Minneapolis during a contentious time.

10. BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

Nonfiction

1. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson.The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

2. THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING by David Graeber and David Wengrow. A re-investigation of social evolution and suggestions for new ways of organizing society.

3. THE PRESIDENT AND THE FREEDOM FIGHTER by Brian Kilmeade. The Fox News host gives an account of the relationship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

4. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

5. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT by Paul McCartney. A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter's archives.

6. IMMUNE by Philipp Dettmer. The founder of the YouTube channel Kurzgesagt gives an overview of elements of the body's immune system.

7. MY BODY by Emily Ratajkowski. The model and actress explores the subjects of feminism, sexuality and power.

8. TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.

9. RENEGADES by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Conversations between the 44th president and the multiple award-winning musician on a range of topics.

10. GOING THERE by Katie Couric. The former anchor of "CBS Evening News" and "Today" describes some of the personal and professional challenges she faced.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.

4. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

5. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. HOUSE OF GUCCI by Sara Gay Forden.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. TALKING TO STRANGERS by Malcolm Gladwell.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

Source: The New York Times