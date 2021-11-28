Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Nov. 17

Jordan O'Donald and Payton Naylor, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 18

Brannon and Natalie Hill, Dumas, daughter.

Andrew and Janna Richard, Alexander, son.

Nov. 19

Traci Martin and Ricky Lyons, Maumelle, son.

Jimmy and Alissan Hulsey, Conway, daughter.

Nov. 21

Justin and Alyssa Rasnick, Sheridan, son.

Jacques and Keshavia Courtney, Jacksonville, daughter.

Nov. 22

Patrick and Keland Hall, Benton, son.

Nov. 23

Christopher and Deborah Walker, North Little Rock, daughter.

Aaron and Kara Hawthorne, Little Rock, daughter.