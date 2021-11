The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 200 Broadway, commercial, Robinson Inventory, 4:18 p.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $1,400.

72202

• 2100 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Kiara Barver, 3:16 a.m. Nov. 24, property value unknown.

72204

• 7900 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Oxford Printing, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21, property valued at $2,701.

• 3700 S. University Ave., commercial, Azareth Gonzalez, 1:31 a.m. Nov. 24, property value unknown.

72205

• 9701 W. Markham St., commercial, Markham St. Baptist Church, 8:45 a.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $290.

72206

• 2400 Broadway, residential, Rose Selig, 12 a.m. Nov. 20, property value unknown.

• 1800 Broadway, residential, Elizabeth Kinchen, 3:23 p.m. Nov. 22, property valued at $18.

72207

• 1701 N. Bryant St., residential, Carrie Clifford, 12 p.m. Nov. 23, property valued at $106,200.

72209

• 5 Lark Place, residential, Mary Helenese, 3 a.m. Nov. 19, property value unknown.

• 5007 Mabelvale Pike, residential, Mickey Brown, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $2,640.

• 4825 Terra Vista Circle, residential, Wyanna Wallace, 3:50 p.m. Nov. 24, property valued at $391.

• 8000 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Super Stop Gas Station, 4:07 a.m. Nov. 25, property value unknown.

72210

• 10 Wimbledon Circle, residential, Regina Wright, 3 a.m. Nov. 22, property value unknown.

•19 Southern Hills Circle, residential, Shirley Williams, 10:40 p.m. Nov. 24, property valued at $440.

72211

• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Bobby Marks Jr., 6 a.m. Nov. 12, property valued at $1,400.

• 510 Trumpler St., residential, Sammie Hunt, 5 p.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $2,302.

72223

• 11704 Pleasant Ridge Dr., residential, Britnay Jimenez, 4:15 p.m. Nov. 25, property value unknown.

72227

• 9214 N. Rodney Parham, commercial, Midas, 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Jermaine Norrise, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, property valued at $68,900.

72116

• 5137 Velvet Ridge, residential, Shanita Brown, 12 p.m. Nov. 12, property valued at $1,808.

• 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, First United Methodist Church, 12:23 a.m. Nov. 13, property valued at $16.

• 4700 W. Commercial Dr., residential, Brent West, 2:45 p.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $3,630.

72117

• 501 Market Plaza, commercial, BJ's Plants, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, property valued at $259.

• 5115 E. Broadway, residential, Justin Buckner, 8 a.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $2,750.

• 400 Parkdale St., residential, Victor Lofland Jr., 4:59 a.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $480.

72118

• 3924 Emerson Dr., residential, Losharicka James, 1 p.m. Nov. 14, property valued at $800.