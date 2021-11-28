CARTI festival





"Cancer didn't stop because of the pandemic, and neither did CARTI." This memorable quotation is from the pages of the souvenir program for the 45th annual CARTI Auxiliary Festival of Trees, the yearly event benefiting cancer patients served by the organization.

Tux 'n Trees, the black-tie culmination of the festival, took place Nov. 20 in its usual home ... the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, and was again highlighted by the beautifully decorated Christmas trees that topped off the silent-auction items.

Jennifer Day and Shelia Vaught were the festival co-chairwomen. The Sugar Plum Ball, another fixture of the festival, was canceled due to covid-19 concerns. But the Festival of Fashion, the second component of the festival, took place at the Statehouse on Nov. 19.

Music by Dizzy 7 was the soundtrack of the event, chaired by Dr. Diane Wilder and her husband, Porter Briggs. Hosts Laura Monteverdi and Hunter Hoagland of KARK, Channel 4, welcomed guests who dined on Mae Ploy-braised short ribs with maple soy salmon. Comments by Wilder and Briggs; Adam Head, CARTI president and chief executive officer; a video; a fund-a-need feature and a live auction by Gaylen McGee rounded out the program. Attendees finished out the evening with dancing.

Proceeds for the festival go to housing, transportation, counseling, technology and other forms of patient care and assistance provided by CARTI.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









