Christmas spirit is heading your way

If you're not in the Christmas spirit just yet and need a nudge, today's activities should get you started.

Now that Pine Bluff has the beautiful little plaza at Main and Sixth, there's a handy place for such festive activities as lighting a Christmas tree. And for the second year in a row, that's what's going on downtown with the illumination happening at 6 p.m.

The activities, part of what is called "Mistletoe Magic, Believe in Miracles," is one of several events being sponsored by Go Forward Pine Bluff and other organizations.

"Already the excitement is building and people are ready to get out," said Go Forward's Leigh Cockrum about the feedback she's getting regarding the festivities.

Worried about covid. The groups are taking precautions, and there's an additional measure of safety since everything is happening outside.

There will be carolers and hot chocolate, Santa is scheduled to drop by, and the Santa Run fire truck will be on hand as it gets ready to make its rounds all across the city over the next several days.

On Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m., the Christmas Parade starts. It runs from 10th Avenue and Main Street, travels to Sixth Avenue and Main Street and turns south toward Convention Center Drive with the final stop on the Civic Center lawn. At that time, Santa will drop by, literally, by helicopter.

On Friday, there's the the Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends at Regional Park with its eye-popping 240 displays.

And afterward, the public is invited to to stop in at Saracen Landing for the Community Christmas Book event scheduled from 5-9 p.m.

"Friends and family can get their photos taken in a holiday setting," Cockrum said. "Someone described it as like being on a Hallmark movie set."

Then on Saturday, there's the Christmas Crawl on Main from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. where there will be music, food, retail vendors and kids' activities, to name a few of the goings-on.

These next few days will definitely be an opportunity to get your "Ho Ho Ho" fired up. And it's a way to showcase downtown Pine Bluff, which continues to provide a beautiful example of what can be done when a city puts its mind to it.

And really, Santa's arrival by helicopter? We've gotta see that.