IT’S AN actual story. A group of scientists in the UK (at the Liverpool John Moores University; you can look it up) wanted to find out: Is your cat a psychopath?

Really.

That was the question the researchers wanted to answer. The study was published in The Journal of Research in Personality. They interviewed more than 2,000 cat owners. Or cat human roommates.

For example, do you agree or disagree with these statements: My cat torments its prey rather than killing it straightaway. My cat vocalizes loudly for no apparent reason. My cat is very excitable. My cat sits in high places. My cat purrs when attacking other animals.

If you agree with any of those statements, you may indeed own a cat. Or room with one.

Having had many a dog and cat, there is one surefire way to describe their different personalities to any space alien, or human researcher, who might inquire: A dog says, “You’ve fed me. You must be a god.” A cat says, “You’ve fed me. I must be a god.” And yes, cats are crazy. Sometimes funny, sometimes sleepy, but crazy just the same. We didn’t need researchers to tell us that much.