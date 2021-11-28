Sections
ARTY AFFAIR

Emerging artists sell work at C4K fundraiser

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:54 a.m.
Margaret McLarty with artist Jay-James Maryjayne Barrett on 11/13/2021 at Birth of an Artist at Whittington Place, Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

HOT SPRINGS -- Local emerging artists had a chance to show and sell their work Nov. 13 at Birth of an Artist. The fundraiser for Cutwell 4 Kids (C4K) was held at Whittington Place.

Guests were able to browse the artwork while enjoying drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Marcus Montgomery served as the evening's emcee and entertainment was by Rodney Block, Cameron Foster and Mike Gali.

The program included remarks by assistant director Laura Lee Williard, Franklin Bass with presenting sponsor Arvest Bank, event sponsor Kristine Artymowski and C4K founder and CEO Anthony Tidwell.

Money raised at the art-filled evening supports C4K's hands-on art programs for children, including free art classes on Saturdays from May through July at C4K studio.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Emerging artists sell work at C4K fundraiser

