Follow live: No. 13 Arkansas hosts Penn

15:58, 1H - Arkansas 7, Penn 7

JD Notae with some early offense for the Razorbacks, scoring twice so far on 5 shots. He got a layup to drop on Arkansas' first possession after taking advantage of a mismatch on a switch on the perimeter.

Notae later knocked down a jumper just off the left elbow for the Razorbacks' second score.

Au'Diese Toney already has an offensive rebound, so he's picking up where he left off in Kansas City. A Davonte Davis offensive rebound after a Connor Vanover missed left-corner three led to a layup for Toney.

Jaylin Williams split a pair of free throws.

Clark Slajchert has a team-high 5 points for Penn, which is 3 of 6 from the floor.

Notae will be at the line when play resumes.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

Toney, the 6-6 wing transfer from Pittsburgh, is coming off an MVP showing in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City earlier this week. He grabbed a career-high 6 offensive rebounds in the win over Kansas State, then matched it with 6 more against Cincinnati on Tuesday. He averaged 16 points and 9 rebounds over the 2 games.

It will be interesting to see if Notae can get back to playing better ball. Eric Musselman said Tuesday the guard had been sick for 3 days, which may have contributed to his 8 of 34 shooting effort in Kansas City.

Vanover is making his fifth consecutive start. He averaged 11 points – 7 of 11 shooting – in 2 games at the Hall of Fame Classic.

Arkansas is 5-0 to begin the season for the third consecutive year under Musselman.

Penn's starters: Max Mertz (6-6), Nick Spinoso (6-9), Clark Slajchert (6-1), Jelani Williams (6-5) and Jonah Charles (6-4).

Jordan Dingle is the player to keep an eye on for the Quakers (3-5), though he is not starting today. He enters this game as one of the highest-volume shooters in college basketball. He has attempted 38.9% of Penn’s shots in his time on the floor, connected on 48.7% of his 80 two-point attempts and launched 57 threes.

Dingle is shooting 33.3% beyond the arc and has scored 20-plus points in 5 of the Quakers’ 8 games, including a season-high 31 points against Utah State on Nov. 18. He is coming off a 21-point night against Towson on Nov. 23.

Charles is a three-point threat Arkansas will have to account for as well. The junior has made 25 threes and knocked down 39.7% of his perimeter looks.

As a team, Penn ranks 294th nationally, according to KenPom, with a defensive efficiency rating of 106.3. About the only thing the Quakers have done well on that end so far is limit opponents’ attempts at the foul line. Offensively, they have hit 37.7% of their threes.