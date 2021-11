FYI: Theater continues at T2, UA; Miss UA Pageant Nov. 29

Nov. 28 (Sunday)

Featured Artist -- Regenerous Designs, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" -- 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday, through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477.

"Marie and Rosetta" -- 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Dec. 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477.

Nov. 29 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- Walton Visiting Writer in Translation Kate Briggs, noon, Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Miss USA Pageant -- With Miss Arkansas USA Stephanie Barber, 7 p.m., River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa or live on FYP and Hulu. missusa.com.

Nov. 30 (Tuesday)

Dec. 1 (Wednesday)

Mindful Meditation -- 11:15 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "We Were Liars" by E. Lockhart, noon (virtual) and 6 p.m. (in-person), Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homegrown Tales -- A live storytelling show with Doug Myerscough, John Rankine and the show's co-producers Sandra Spotts and Zeek Taylor, 6 p.m., Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. zeektaylor.com.

Books & Brews -- "The Big Sleep" by Raymond Chandler, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"Marisol" -- A dystopian drama by Jose Rivera, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-4; 2 p.m. Dec. 5, University Theatre at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Tickets are free but must be reserved online at uarkartstickets.com. 575-4752.

Dec. 2 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Christmas Carol: The Cinematic History" -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series -- Photojournalist Steve McCurry, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 3 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homeschool Friday Fun -- Creating Keepsakes for ages 5-7, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 & 17, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Afterschool Art -- Creating Keepsakes for ages 5-7, 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 & 17, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 4 (Saturday)

Writing Family History -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Celebrate Hanukkah with Temple Shalom, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Memories of Afghanistan" -- With UA student Farid Noori, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- With Markeith Woods, Ziba Rajabi and Lakisha Bradley, plus music by Papa Rap and storytelling, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club Jeffery Center in Fort Smith. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 5 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Concert -- With Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

