North Little Rock notebook: Christmas parade slated for Dec. 5

Christmas parade slated for Dec. 5

The North Little Rock Christmas parade will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 5.

The theme is "A Family Christmas."

The public can submit entries to participate in the parade.

The parade will feature floats, marching bands, cars and trucks festively decorated and horse riders.

The parade route will start at Pershing Boulevard and Willow Street, and move south on Main Street to Washington Avenue.

Museum to host Pearl Harbor event

The Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ceremony will take place on the 70th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. Naval base in Hawaii.

During the ceremony, museum staffers will unveil and dedicate a piece of the USS Arizona's hull, one the battleships severely damaged during the attack.

The ceremony will take place at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, which is home to the USS Hoga, a tugboat that was at Pearl Harbor during the attack.

Those who attend can take a free, self-guided tour of the USS Yoga.

Grand opening set for Justice Center

North Little Rock will host a grand-opening ceremony for the new Justice Center at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.

Mayor Terry Hartwick and former Mayor Joe Smith will be attendance. The center is North Little Rock's new police headquarters. The ceremony will be followed by an open house.

The new center, funded by a sales tax approved by voters, is in the 2600 and 2700 blocks of Poplar Street.