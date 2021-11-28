Habitat for Humanity honors late Ellen Gray

A Gratitude Gathering was held Nov. 16 at the Capital Hotel.

The event by Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas was to kick off the season of Thanksgiving and to remember and celebrate the late Ellen Gray, founding board member of the nonprofit and community philanthropist, who died Oct. 5.

Guests visited in the hotel lobby where mimosas were served before a luncheon in the ballroom.

According to the program, some of the many organizations Gray was involved with were the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Christ Episcopal Church, Museum of Discovery, Arkansas Women's Foundation, Little Rock's Sister Cities Commission and Little Rock's Housing Authority.

Simmons Bank was the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors included Lisenne Rockefeller and family; Harriet and Warren Stephens; Stephens Inc.; Tracy and Rodney Abston; and Crews & Associates.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins