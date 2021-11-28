Business news in brief

Hospital introduces prostate biopsy tech

Washington Regional Medical Center now offers the Artemis MRI/Ultrasound Fusion Biopsy system in the detection and management of prostate cancer. The system combines MRI images with real-time ultrasound images to create a detailed 3D map of the prostate allowing physicians to better identify and biopsy suspicious prostate cancer areas. To learn more about MRI/ultrasound fusion prostate biopsy, visit wregional.com/artemis.

Mercy honored for antimicrobial work

The Infectious Diseases Society of America has awarded Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas the Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence designation, which recognizes institutions with stewardship programs led by infectious diseases-trained physicians and pharmacists. Hospitals with the Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence designation have achieved standards aligned with evidence-based national guidelines, including The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

