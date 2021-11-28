Incorporations

Benton County
Ben-7 & Sea LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Caisson Bennett Owner, LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
DNO Consulting Inc., Deborah Sue Ortiz, 4101 W. Huntington Drive, Apt. 4106, Rogers
Lupersby LLC, Matthew Crosby Mitcham, 22 Constance Circle, Bella Vista
Teame Multi Sport, LLC, Erin Edminister, 4703 S.W. Newcastle Road, Bentonville
2 Brothers Towing & Collision LLC, Elijah Underwood, 500 N. Byers Ave., Gentry
Equest Sport Horses LLC, Jordan Payton-Pena, 1404 W. Cedar St., Rogers
Valiant Real Estate LLC, Sean Meyer, 954 Madison 8050, Rogers
Sixth & Maple LLC, Ashley Dover, 1710 Sugar Maple St., Centerton
Morrison Rentals LLC, Lisa Kelley, 122 S. Main St., Bentonville
Mwaba Enterprises LLC, Jonathan Mwaba, 2605 S.W. Lancastor St., Bentonville
Moonlight Strategy LLC, Barbara Patchen, 115 Midway Ave., Suite 451, Cave Springs
Aem's Solutions LLC, Ivan Lopez, 1120 Lariat Drive, Centerton
Quiubo LLC, Claudia Cornejo Montero, 1401 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville
On Call Trucking Inc., Ian Anthony Rayna, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
A. Mullis LLC, Anna Mullis, 17 Mawnan Circle, Bella Vista
Ethan Brothers Properties LLC, Qingqing Luo, 5405 S. Bent Tree Drive, Rogers
C B Roofing LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Farmington Hunter Properties LLC, Rajiv Ala, 5202 S.W. Blaire Mont Road, Bentonville
Life Tap LLC, Taylor James Stevens, 2884 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista
SRI Investments, LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Gromada & Hayes Transportation LLC, Veronica Gromada, 2515 N.W. Turner Drive, Bentonville
It's A Wonderful Life NWA, LLC, Bethany A. Williams, 1711 Grace Place, Bentonville
Hwy 59 Storage LLC, Anna Thai, 949 N.W. Peterson Road, Bentonville
Dream Roots Salon LLC, Haylee Kimbrell, 18776 Huntington Drive, Gravette
G & A Welding LLC, Antonio Ortega Reyes, 400 S. Eigth St., Suite J, Rogers
Thawng Nawl Farm LLC, Moe Kyaw Thawe, 14189 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs
WC Creative Motorsports Of NWA LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Wondereggcompany LLC, Reed Gordon Karkula, 663 Red Oak St., Gentry
The Bucking Bronco LLC, Desiray N. Rounds, 15061 White Fawn Place, Garfield
Town & Country Roofing LLC, James Marsh, 3401 Bella Vista Parkway, Bella Vista
Shredders Pub LLC, John Jensen, 1208 S.W. Horizon St., Bentonville
# One Legacy Reign LLC, Kamey Kelvinson, 132 S. Black Ave., Sulphur Springs
Beacon Hill Real Estate Company, Brandon Howard, 3231 Cherokee Road, Rogers
Prime Nation Insurance Agency LLC, Eva Martinez, 1400 W. Walnut St., Suite 108, Rogers
Satori Enterprises Inc., Margaret Killeen, 14 Hurlford Lane, Bella Vista
20 Cargill Dr LLC, Dino Layton, 901 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville
9 Elvendon Dr LLC, Dino Layton, 901 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville
BCSC Properties LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Jon BS LLC, Jonathan Bailey, 703 Woodland Drive, Rogers
M&M Mortgages LLC, Jay Allen Myers, 6621 W. Valley View Drive, Rogers
Honey Hole Farms LLC, Angela Grayson, 5426 W. Chardonnay Court, Rogers
HD Protech Solutions LLC, Fulton Colin, 1756 S Osage Road, Rogers
Rebas Investments LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Gay Bros LLC, Zach Gay, 1304 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville
Fasolak Foundings LLC, Morgan W. Fasolak, 714 N.W. Third St., Bentonville
Skyline Rental LLC, Charlotte M. Stacy, 1006 N.W. 11th St., Bentonville
Unbroken Yoga LLC, Kristy Bockholt, 14 Wembly Circle, Bella Vista
MJ Jules LLC, Jon Olson, 420 Barbet Drive, Centerton
Andian Corporation, Andrea Goodpasture, 14642 Euston Road, Bella Vista
Vinson Aesthetics LLC, Jade Leigh Vinson, 3609 S.W. Carriageway Ave., Bentonville
Red State Realty Inc., Kelli Rosser, 415 Lee Town Drive, Pea Ridge
Access Lock & Key LLC, Brian David Secrest, 8513 S. Coffelt Cemetery Road, Bentonville
Maple Grove LLC, Kevin Poaletti, 1616 S. 20th St., Rogers
Lastovica Logistics LLC, Desarae Church, 24 Billingsley Drive, Bella Vista
Ramsay Realty LLC, Venu Dullipalli, 709 S.W. Elmside Drive, Bentonville
JMZ Properties LLC, Marcelino Jiminez, 813 N.W. Evans Circle, Bentonville
Vram Enterprises LLC, Asha Latha Chelladurai Nadar, 1902 S.W. Nottingham Ave., Bentonville
Hunny Do Farm LLC, John Stewart, 21045 Ark. 102 West, Decatur
Huntington Holdings LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Enco LLC, Zachary R. Cole, 1313 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs
Geaux Cubs Go LLC, S. Cal Rose, 3333 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 510, Rogers
Carroll County
Millhollow Properties LLC, Michael Breedlove, 4 Crystal Terrace, Eureka Springs
Tulip Belles LLC, Wade A. Williams, 41 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs
H1 Motorsports LLC, Leroy Hess Jr., 14920 Ark. 187, Eureka Springs
Flat Iron Property LLC, Scott Dobbins, 5 Kirk St., Eureka Springs
Houses + Heart Renovations Inc., Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren, Suite D, Eureka Springs
Native Gospel Ministries Inc., Norvin Leap, 755 Harvest Lane, Green Forest
Madison County
Flemings Creek Farm LLC, Julie Anne Perkins, 164 Madison 4408, Combs
Washington County
LB Value Ecom LLC, Samuel Stockton Mayes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Tee Time Events LLC, Mackenzie Leichner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Weldon Consulting LLC, Roger Weldon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
ASW Logistics LLC, Adrienne Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
SG Visions LLC, Stephanie Long Gannon, 1469 E. Amber Drive, Fayetteville
Scattered Health Education & Meal Services LLC, Krystal Akins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
D Young Creative Studio LLC, Donna Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Marie Hood Princess LLC, Shamaria Fuqua, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Carson Pediatric Therapy LLC, Lauren Brittney Carson, 702 King Arthur Drive, Springdale
Ak5J Holdings Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Laura Camargo LCSW, PLLC, Laura Camargo, 3060 N. Quainton Court, Fayetteville
Berkley Remodel And Repair LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Easy Savings Distribution LLC, Stephen Kruidenier, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Evan M. Johnson DDS LLC, Evan M. Johnson, 1874 Hunters Ridge, Suite 2, Fayetteville
August The Duck LLC, August Bruce, 1279 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville
Beautybyangellica LLC, Angellica Traci Biggs, 1138 N. West End St., Springdale
Wykansas Extent LLC, Rommy Henley, 12748 Wood Duck Lane, Springdale
The Unforgettable Group LLC, Randy Meier, 519 W. Meadow Ave., Springdale
Payzzz Services LLC, Daniel Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Alexander Enterprises LLC, Robert C. Alexander, 770 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville
Flex Fly C LLC, Robert George, 402 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Ohana Hale Logistics LLC, Chad Cothren, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Fwaego Express LLC, Cordarryle Moten, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
L.M.D. Real Estate Holdings LLC, Jonmarc Dewalt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Larry Jackson Service Company LLC, Larry Jackson, 1510 E. Parks St., Prairie Grove
509 Fort Scott (Greg Sims) LLC, Greg Sims, 1280 East Stearns St., Suite 5, Fayetteville
Lopez Strong Quality Gutters LLC, Miguel Angel Lopez, 1639 N. Saddlehorn Ave., Fayetteville
M & A Brothers Investment LLC, Matthew Chaney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ferguson Logistics LLC, George Ferguson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Fire Side Apparel LLC, Dalton Clinkscales, 12953 Randolph Road, Fayetteville
Vin-30 Neurexis Therapeutics LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville
McM Services LLC, Mario Stubblefield, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Loulee Enterprises LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Conway Roundabout Baseball Corporation, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
South 2 North Vending LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Midnight Traveler Express LLC, Mikel Head, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Tam's Natural Beauty Salon LLC, Myrio Prosise, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
The Pope Agency LLC, Kimberly Pope, 450 Sbanotto Ave., Tontitown
Diamond Heart Cattle Company LLC, Jimmie Patterson, 21308 Charlie Thurman Road, Summers
Arkatire LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Arkatire Holdings LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Dyrhovd Property Group LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
JNK's Lawn Care Services LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Novedades Carmen LLC, Maria Del Carmen Vargas, 2960 Chadwick St., Springdale
Otter Springs Holding Company LLC, Robert K. Rhoads, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville
Shutter Bus LLC, Emily Dyke, 21782 Mount Olive Road, Elkins
Sotelo Insulation LLC, Ignacio Altamirano, 16202 Hamestring Road, Fayetteville
V.M. Custom Cabinets LLC, Douglas Vladimar Vasquez Membreno, 479 Village Lane, Springdale
Vanderward LLC, Jacob Vincent Ward, 4032 West Morning Mist Drive, Fayetteville
Timber Equity LLC, Greg Sims, 1280 E. Stearns St., Suite 5, Fayetteville
Jete Dance Arts LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale
Red Trucking Transport LLC, Isreal Rios, 1452 Ione Place, Apt. 203, Springdale
Christine Consulting CPA LLC, Denise Stone, 1686 N. Merion Way, Apt. 304, Fayetteville
Paula Butterfield Counseling LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Invisible LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Christine Collections LLC, Denise Stone, 1686 N. Merion Way, Apt. 304, Fayetteville
Palmetto Machinery LLC, Misti Collier, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Empathy Tool LLC, Dustin Baird, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Trades Academy LLC, Shannon Kuykendall, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
M&K Softplay LLC, Mikalia Casey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
New Harvest Media Productions LLC, Daniel A. Robinson, 500 S. Jarnagan Lane, Fayetteville
Espivin Construction LLC, David Santiago Espinoza, 3005 E. Setter St., Fayetteville
Hub Operations LLC, George Ramirez, 308 Bigi Ave., Springdale
Jaycox Holdings LLC, Matthew Stacy Jaycox, 4204 Aesop Ave., Springdale
Redtail Properties LLC, Sameer Wagle, 4106 Legacy Drive, Springdale
Next Gen Equities LLC, Kyle Atkins, 2211 Main Drive, Fayetteville
NNBM Enterprise LLC, Neel Kanwal, 2250 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1B, Springdale
Hair By Shuree LLC, Shuree Johnson, 1406 N. Pine Creek Drive, Fayetteville
New Harvest Media Holdings LLC, Daniel A. Robinson, 500 S. Jarnagan Lane, Fayetteville
Ugly Duckling Investments LLC, Jordan Qualls, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Mata Masonry LLC, Juan Mata, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Property Tech LLC, William Dunaway, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Ozark Medics LLC, Matthew Chacanaca, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Xovo Health LLC, Omid Moghadam, 2319 N. Fox Trail, Fayetteville
M&S Transport LLC, Joe Paul Mahan, 49 E. Main St., Farmington
Stout Investment Holdings LLC, Jason Allen Stout, 1444 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Jdog Hauling & Junk Removal LLC, Douglas Dwayne Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Foxford LLC, Michael Francis Walsh, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Assiduous Way Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Fronseca Immalaw Group PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Zero Edge Construction LLC, Nolan Koonz, 321 E. Thurman St., Prairie Grove
Solana Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Fentizo LLC, Khawar Gardazi, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Luna Cleaning Services LLC, Brenda A Caceres Manzo, 2875A Ponchartrain St., Springdale
F.I.N.A.O. LLC, Noel Dexter Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Sanders Road LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
509 Fort Scott (Allissa Sims), LLC, Allissa Sims, 1280 E. Stearns St., Suite 5, Fayetteville
Pyramid Locking Company LLC, John Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
RT Construction LLC, Monzer Mansour, 217 N. East Ave, Ste 101, Fayetteville
Lotus Legacy LLC, Brianna Davis, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Unit 595, Fayetteville
Clifford LLC, Clifford Powell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Tri-State HVAC LLC, Michael Hinson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Garuda LLC, Achalaka De Silva, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Luxury Bee LLC, Andrew Graham, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Southern Lovin Truckin LLC, David Marcum, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Freeone Trucking LLC, Darrius Freeman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Exclusive Solutions Tax Preparation LLC, Tory Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Naomibelles LLC, Cindy Nesbitt, 13439 Amber Lane, Farmington
Residencies In The US LLC, Christopher David Fox, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Smokin Taco LLC, Skyler O'Conner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Harley's Road Kings LLC, Harley C. Downard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
River Shac LLC, Shawn Stigge, 4302 Ashley Lane, Fayetteville
Monkey Toes Cash LLC, Jose Paniagua, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Acretrader 191 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville