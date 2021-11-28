Incorporations

Benton County

Ben-7 & Sea LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Caisson Bennett Owner, LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

DNO Consulting Inc., Deborah Sue Ortiz, 4101 W. Huntington Drive, Apt. 4106, Rogers

Lupersby LLC, Matthew Crosby Mitcham, 22 Constance Circle, Bella Vista

Teame Multi Sport, LLC, Erin Edminister, 4703 S.W. Newcastle Road, Bentonville

2 Brothers Towing & Collision LLC, Elijah Underwood, 500 N. Byers Ave., Gentry

Equest Sport Horses LLC, Jordan Payton-Pena, 1404 W. Cedar St., Rogers

Valiant Real Estate LLC, Sean Meyer, 954 Madison 8050, Rogers

Sixth & Maple LLC, Ashley Dover, 1710 Sugar Maple St., Centerton

Morrison Rentals LLC, Lisa Kelley, 122 S. Main St., Bentonville

Mwaba Enterprises LLC, Jonathan Mwaba, 2605 S.W. Lancastor St., Bentonville

Moonlight Strategy LLC, Barbara Patchen, 115 Midway Ave., Suite 451, Cave Springs

Aem's Solutions LLC, Ivan Lopez, 1120 Lariat Drive, Centerton

Quiubo LLC, Claudia Cornejo Montero, 1401 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville

On Call Trucking Inc., Ian Anthony Rayna, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

A. Mullis LLC, Anna Mullis, 17 Mawnan Circle, Bella Vista

Ethan Brothers Properties LLC, Qingqing Luo, 5405 S. Bent Tree Drive, Rogers

C B Roofing LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Farmington Hunter Properties LLC, Rajiv Ala, 5202 S.W. Blaire Mont Road, Bentonville

Life Tap LLC, Taylor James Stevens, 2884 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

SRI Investments, LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Gromada & Hayes Transportation LLC, Veronica Gromada, 2515 N.W. Turner Drive, Bentonville

It's A Wonderful Life NWA, LLC, Bethany A. Williams, 1711 Grace Place, Bentonville

Hwy 59 Storage LLC, Anna Thai, 949 N.W. Peterson Road, Bentonville

Dream Roots Salon LLC, Haylee Kimbrell, 18776 Huntington Drive, Gravette

G & A Welding LLC, Antonio Ortega Reyes, 400 S. Eigth St., Suite J, Rogers

Thawng Nawl Farm LLC, Moe Kyaw Thawe, 14189 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs

WC Creative Motorsports Of NWA LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Wondereggcompany LLC, Reed Gordon Karkula, 663 Red Oak St., Gentry

The Bucking Bronco LLC, Desiray N. Rounds, 15061 White Fawn Place, Garfield

Town & Country Roofing LLC, James Marsh, 3401 Bella Vista Parkway, Bella Vista

Shredders Pub LLC, John Jensen, 1208 S.W. Horizon St., Bentonville

# One Legacy Reign LLC, Kamey Kelvinson, 132 S. Black Ave., Sulphur Springs

Beacon Hill Real Estate Company, Brandon Howard, 3231 Cherokee Road, Rogers

Prime Nation Insurance Agency LLC, Eva Martinez, 1400 W. Walnut St., Suite 108, Rogers

Satori Enterprises Inc., Margaret Killeen, 14 Hurlford Lane, Bella Vista

20 Cargill Dr LLC, Dino Layton, 901 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

9 Elvendon Dr LLC, Dino Layton, 901 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

BCSC Properties LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Jon BS LLC, Jonathan Bailey, 703 Woodland Drive, Rogers

M&M Mortgages LLC, Jay Allen Myers, 6621 W. Valley View Drive, Rogers

Honey Hole Farms LLC, Angela Grayson, 5426 W. Chardonnay Court, Rogers

HD Protech Solutions LLC, Fulton Colin, 1756 S Osage Road, Rogers

Rebas Investments LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Gay Bros LLC, Zach Gay, 1304 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

Fasolak Foundings LLC, Morgan W. Fasolak, 714 N.W. Third St., Bentonville

Skyline Rental LLC, Charlotte M. Stacy, 1006 N.W. 11th St., Bentonville

Unbroken Yoga LLC, Kristy Bockholt, 14 Wembly Circle, Bella Vista

MJ Jules LLC, Jon Olson, 420 Barbet Drive, Centerton

Andian Corporation, Andrea Goodpasture, 14642 Euston Road, Bella Vista

Vinson Aesthetics LLC, Jade Leigh Vinson, 3609 S.W. Carriageway Ave., Bentonville

Red State Realty Inc., Kelli Rosser, 415 Lee Town Drive, Pea Ridge

Access Lock & Key LLC, Brian David Secrest, 8513 S. Coffelt Cemetery Road, Bentonville

Maple Grove LLC, Kevin Poaletti, 1616 S. 20th St., Rogers

Lastovica Logistics LLC, Desarae Church, 24 Billingsley Drive, Bella Vista

Ramsay Realty LLC, Venu Dullipalli, 709 S.W. Elmside Drive, Bentonville

JMZ Properties LLC, Marcelino Jiminez, 813 N.W. Evans Circle, Bentonville

Vram Enterprises LLC, Asha Latha Chelladurai Nadar, 1902 S.W. Nottingham Ave., Bentonville

Hunny Do Farm LLC, John Stewart, 21045 Ark. 102 West, Decatur

Huntington Holdings LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Enco LLC, Zachary R. Cole, 1313 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs

Geaux Cubs Go LLC, S. Cal Rose, 3333 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 510, Rogers

Carroll County

Millhollow Properties LLC, Michael Breedlove, 4 Crystal Terrace, Eureka Springs

Tulip Belles LLC, Wade A. Williams, 41 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs

H1 Motorsports LLC, Leroy Hess Jr., 14920 Ark. 187, Eureka Springs

Flat Iron Property LLC, Scott Dobbins, 5 Kirk St., Eureka Springs

Houses + Heart Renovations Inc., Christie Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren, Suite D, Eureka Springs

Native Gospel Ministries Inc., Norvin Leap, 755 Harvest Lane, Green Forest

Madison County

Flemings Creek Farm LLC, Julie Anne Perkins, 164 Madison 4408, Combs

Washington County

LB Value Ecom LLC, Samuel Stockton Mayes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Tee Time Events LLC, Mackenzie Leichner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Weldon Consulting LLC, Roger Weldon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

ASW Logistics LLC, Adrienne Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

SG Visions LLC, Stephanie Long Gannon, 1469 E. Amber Drive, Fayetteville

Scattered Health Education & Meal Services LLC, Krystal Akins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

D Young Creative Studio LLC, Donna Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Marie Hood Princess LLC, Shamaria Fuqua, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Carson Pediatric Therapy LLC, Lauren Brittney Carson, 702 King Arthur Drive, Springdale

Ak5J Holdings Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Laura Camargo LCSW, PLLC, Laura Camargo, 3060 N. Quainton Court, Fayetteville

Berkley Remodel And Repair LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Easy Savings Distribution LLC, Stephen Kruidenier, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Evan M. Johnson DDS LLC, Evan M. Johnson, 1874 Hunters Ridge, Suite 2, Fayetteville

August The Duck LLC, August Bruce, 1279 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Beautybyangellica LLC, Angellica Traci Biggs, 1138 N. West End St., Springdale

Wykansas Extent LLC, Rommy Henley, 12748 Wood Duck Lane, Springdale

The Unforgettable Group LLC, Randy Meier, 519 W. Meadow Ave., Springdale

Payzzz Services LLC, Daniel Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Alexander Enterprises LLC, Robert C. Alexander, 770 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville

Flex Fly C LLC, Robert George, 402 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Ohana Hale Logistics LLC, Chad Cothren, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Fwaego Express LLC, Cordarryle Moten, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

L.M.D. Real Estate Holdings LLC, Jonmarc Dewalt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Larry Jackson Service Company LLC, Larry Jackson, 1510 E. Parks St., Prairie Grove

509 Fort Scott (Greg Sims) LLC, Greg Sims, 1280 East Stearns St., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Lopez Strong Quality Gutters LLC, Miguel Angel Lopez, 1639 N. Saddlehorn Ave., Fayetteville

M & A Brothers Investment LLC, Matthew Chaney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ferguson Logistics LLC, George Ferguson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Fire Side Apparel LLC, Dalton Clinkscales, 12953 Randolph Road, Fayetteville

Vin-30 Neurexis Therapeutics LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville

McM Services LLC, Mario Stubblefield, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Loulee Enterprises LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Conway Roundabout Baseball Corporation, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

South 2 North Vending LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Midnight Traveler Express LLC, Mikel Head, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Tam's Natural Beauty Salon LLC, Myrio Prosise, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

The Pope Agency LLC, Kimberly Pope, 450 Sbanotto Ave., Tontitown

Diamond Heart Cattle Company LLC, Jimmie Patterson, 21308 Charlie Thurman Road, Summers

Arkatire LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Arkatire Holdings LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Dyrhovd Property Group LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

JNK's Lawn Care Services LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Novedades Carmen LLC, Maria Del Carmen Vargas, 2960 Chadwick St., Springdale

Otter Springs Holding Company LLC, Robert K. Rhoads, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville

Shutter Bus LLC, Emily Dyke, 21782 Mount Olive Road, Elkins

Sotelo Insulation LLC, Ignacio Altamirano, 16202 Hamestring Road, Fayetteville

V.M. Custom Cabinets LLC, Douglas Vladimar Vasquez Membreno, 479 Village Lane, Springdale

Vanderward LLC, Jacob Vincent Ward, 4032 West Morning Mist Drive, Fayetteville

Timber Equity LLC, Greg Sims, 1280 E. Stearns St., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Jete Dance Arts LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale

Red Trucking Transport LLC, Isreal Rios, 1452 Ione Place, Apt. 203, Springdale

Christine Consulting CPA LLC, Denise Stone, 1686 N. Merion Way, Apt. 304, Fayetteville

Paula Butterfield Counseling LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Invisible LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Christine Collections LLC, Denise Stone, 1686 N. Merion Way, Apt. 304, Fayetteville

Palmetto Machinery LLC, Misti Collier, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Empathy Tool LLC, Dustin Baird, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Trades Academy LLC, Shannon Kuykendall, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

M&K Softplay LLC, Mikalia Casey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

New Harvest Media Productions LLC, Daniel A. Robinson, 500 S. Jarnagan Lane, Fayetteville

Espivin Construction LLC, David Santiago Espinoza, 3005 E. Setter St., Fayetteville

Hub Operations LLC, George Ramirez, 308 Bigi Ave., Springdale

Jaycox Holdings LLC, Matthew Stacy Jaycox, 4204 Aesop Ave., Springdale

Redtail Properties LLC, Sameer Wagle, 4106 Legacy Drive, Springdale

Next Gen Equities LLC, Kyle Atkins, 2211 Main Drive, Fayetteville

NNBM Enterprise LLC, Neel Kanwal, 2250 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1B, Springdale

Hair By Shuree LLC, Shuree Johnson, 1406 N. Pine Creek Drive, Fayetteville

New Harvest Media Holdings LLC, Daniel A. Robinson, 500 S. Jarnagan Lane, Fayetteville

Ugly Duckling Investments LLC, Jordan Qualls, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Mata Masonry LLC, Juan Mata, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Property Tech LLC, William Dunaway, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Ozark Medics LLC, Matthew Chacanaca, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Xovo Health LLC, Omid Moghadam, 2319 N. Fox Trail, Fayetteville

M&S Transport LLC, Joe Paul Mahan, 49 E. Main St., Farmington

Stout Investment Holdings LLC, Jason Allen Stout, 1444 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Jdog Hauling & Junk Removal LLC, Douglas Dwayne Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Foxford LLC, Michael Francis Walsh, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Assiduous Way Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Fronseca Immalaw Group PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Zero Edge Construction LLC, Nolan Koonz, 321 E. Thurman St., Prairie Grove

Solana Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Fentizo LLC, Khawar Gardazi, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Luna Cleaning Services LLC, Brenda A Caceres Manzo, 2875A Ponchartrain St., Springdale

F.I.N.A.O. LLC, Noel Dexter Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Sanders Road LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

509 Fort Scott (Allissa Sims), LLC, Allissa Sims, 1280 E. Stearns St., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Pyramid Locking Company LLC, John Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

RT Construction LLC, Monzer Mansour, 217 N. East Ave, Ste 101, Fayetteville

Lotus Legacy LLC, Brianna Davis, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Unit 595, Fayetteville

Clifford LLC, Clifford Powell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Tri-State HVAC LLC, Michael Hinson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Garuda LLC, Achalaka De Silva, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Luxury Bee LLC, Andrew Graham, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Southern Lovin Truckin LLC, David Marcum, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Freeone Trucking LLC, Darrius Freeman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Exclusive Solutions Tax Preparation LLC, Tory Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Naomibelles LLC, Cindy Nesbitt, 13439 Amber Lane, Farmington

Residencies In The US LLC, Christopher David Fox, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Smokin Taco LLC, Skyler O'Conner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Harley's Road Kings LLC, Harley C. Downard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

River Shac LLC, Shawn Stigge, 4302 Ashley Lane, Fayetteville

Monkey Toes Cash LLC, Jose Paniagua, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Acretrader 191 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville