Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Kevin O. Middleton II, 28, of Pine Bluff, and Linda Michelle Smith, 31, of White Hall, recorded Nov. 22.

Tyrone Demar Hellums, 30, of Star City, and Crystal Latoya Curengton, 31, of White Hall, recorded Nov. 22.

Robert S. Renner, 51, and Jamie Lavanda Arnold, 47, both of Redfield, recorded Nov. 22.

Divorces

The divorce list wasn't available at press time.