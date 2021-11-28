Lane closings for Interstate 49 interchange work

BENTONVILLE -- Construction on the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville requires various lane closings at the interchange starting Monday.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/U.S. 71 interchange to improve asphalt pavement. Alternating lane closings will impact roads connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard, Bella Vista Bypass, and I-49 ramps during overnight hours beginning Monday and running through Dec. 10.

• Sunday through Thursday nights: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Friday nights: 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels, and police. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.