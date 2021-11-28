To benefit libraries

This letter is for all Friends of the Library groups who support their library by having book sales. We recognize that having books to sell relies on donations from the community and our members. However, donations have gotten out of hand in the sense that we are receiving too many books that don't deserve to be put in a sale. People, we are not your dumpster.

Think about what you are donating that you think is so valuable that we could make money on it at a book sale. Old is good, right? But old, smelly and moldy books are bad! Would you buy one at a book sale? Probably not; so don't donate them.

Now, that algebra textbook you used in the ninth grade has to be worth something, right? No, it isn't. While algebra formulas haven't changed, access to them has. Computers, duh. So please, no more outdated textbooks.

Wait, those popular novels surely fit in the saleable category. Maybe, but some authors have been over-represented and are no longer saleable. We'll give you a pass on this category and take your donations, recognizing that 80 percent won't sell. But still, people, we are not your dumpster.

Okay then, what would be our guidelines on books to donate? First: contemporary fiction by popular authors. These should be current publications, not more than a year or two old. Second: nonfiction books covering biographies and historical, world-changing events. Third: any book you recently bought that you think would be a nice gift to someone.

If you have read this far, you have an interest and a desire to assist in promoting the resale of literary properties for the benefit of libraries. Thank you.

NEALUS WHEELER

Mountain Home

Prioritize Arkansas

Recently I read with disgust Congressman Steve Womack's guest column making excuses for why he didn't vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but last Monday I was even more disgusted to read Congressman French Hill's excuses. His complaints seem to be that there is so much red tape to improve roads and bridges there is no point in trying, and that spending for anything else, such as rail, public transit, broadband, clean water and electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations is not needed.

I was especially insulted at Hill's labeling the meager expenditure for EV infrastructure as a boondoggle since only 1,500 EVs are registered in Arkansas. As the owner of one of those 1,500 EVs, that was the portion of the bill I was most excited about. I have no doubt that Hill would be happy to support a tax cut that would benefit only the 1,500 richest Arkansans. And also that he would have proudly voted for an identical infrastructure bill if it had been proposed during the previous administration.

My thanks go to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for stating the obvious that the bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for Arkansas. It is time for our representatives in Washington to prioritize Arkansas over their party and political futures.

JANET STEWART

Little Rock

Was not their intent

Re the column by Cal Thomas in the Nov. 24 Arkansas Democrat- Gazette, "Securing a free state": Mr. Thomas, with all due respect, please do not partially quote the Constitution to make it seem it says something to support your point of view. Taking things out of context muddies the waters rather than clarifies them.

The Second Amendment modifies the word "militia" with "well-regulated." It seems to me the founders of our country were not authorizing any self-appointed group of people to take up arms and impose their will on "the people." There is nothing well-regulated about what is going on in America these days, on both sides of the arguments.

We have, and always have had, a well-regulated militia in each state under the control of each state. It is called the National Guard.

GREG REED

Sheridan

Need unified America

As one veteran to another, thank you, Terry Benham, for your strong support of national defense and the men and women who serve our country in uniform. But please bear in mind that neither party is solely responsible for our security. Both have struggled and made mistakes that cost us lives and treasure. In the last 20 years our leaders have made tragic misjudgments and blunders. The collapse in Afghanistan is rightly owned by both parties.

We are now under threat from Russia and engaged in a long-term struggle with China. They judge us on our politics and economic strength as well as our military. So, you're right: We have to pull together, and that should be the task of both parties. And hopefully the bipartisan infrastructure bill will force China to regain respect for American economic power and our ability to "make things happen."

We do represent the great bastion of freedom, and a much sought-after beacon of hope--for much of the world--but we must regain our respect for each other, our laws and institutions. Politicians must serve country first, then party. And they must temper the urge to divide us by the recognition that all of us--we the people--are or should be working for the "more perfect union" cited in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution.

Yes, we need a strong defense, but our forces must be representative of our nation, and our defense budget must be shaped and authorized by our elected civilian leaders. We must recognize that while we cannot be everywhere and do everything, we can deter Russian aggression and win a long-term competition with China if we put our hearts and minds to it and pull together.

A strong, unified America is the best way to honor our veterans.

WES CLARK

Little Rock

Differences between

Democrats: Roads. Bridges. Broadband. Education. Energy. Record high stock market. Childhood poverty slashed. Lowest unemployment application rate in over half a century. Vaccination rates skyrocketed. Great (and often green) jobs that will expand and strengthen the middle class. Fairer taxation. Protection of voter rights ...

Republicans: Let's Go Brandon! Heh heh.

DREW JANSEN

Little Rock