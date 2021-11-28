LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Public forums scheduled on ward redistricting | Firefighters accepting toys | budget ordinance to be heard Dec. 7

City-districts map focus of meetings

Little Rock officials will hear public comments on a proposed ward-redistricting map that accounts for the population changes reflected in the 2020 census at four public forums this week.

Meetings will be held from 6-7 p.m. at: the Dunbar Community Center on Monday, the Southwest Community Center on Wednesday, the Northwest Police Substation on Thursday and the Pankey Community Center on Dec. 6.

The decennial process is intended to ensure that each of the city's seven wards that elect a representative to the Little Rock Board of Directors has roughly the same number of residents. The city board also includes three at-large representatives who are elected by the entire city's voting population.

Drive starts to get toys for foster kids

The Little Rock Fire Department is accepting donations of toys for foster children in the care of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Fire stations across the city will serve as drop-off donation sites, with the last day to donate Dec. 16. Firefighters at four area Walmart stores also will accept donations between Dec. 3-11.

A parade at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 to deliver the donations will start at the Central Fire Station and end at the government services office near Seventh and Main streets, according to the release. The event will reportedly feature Santa and firefighters.

Board to take up 2022 city budget

An ordinance setting the 2022 budget for the city will be heard at a Dec. 7 meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors, according to the meeting agenda.

Board members will have the opportunity to review it at their 4 p.m. agenda meeting Tuesday.

The budget document lays out $222 million in operating resources and spending for the city's general fund.

If board members wish to adopt the budget, they can vote to advance it to a third and final reading at the Dec. 7 meeting. However, if some members object to the plan, adoption could be delayed until later in December.