LIVE! in NWA: Charley Crockett in Fort Smith, plus live music all over NWA

Ten albums in six years is some kind of prolific! Texas country/Americana artist Charley Crockett released his latest collection Sept. 17, and the double LP makes it clear that he's invested as much time in the studio, recording storytelling songs and making storytelling videos, as he has spent barnstorming around the United States and Europe playing live shows.

Charley Crockett returns to The Majestic in Fort Smith with guest Summer Dean at 8 p.m. Dec. 2. The performance venue is at 817 Garrison Ave. Tickets are $25-$30. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com; charleycrockett.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Dominic Bryan Roy performs at 5 p.m. today, Nov. 28; Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. Nov. 30; David & Ethan celebrate the Wanderoo one-year anniversary with a performance at 6 p.m. Dec. 1; Blue Moon performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 3; and Chucky Waggs performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29; an Open Mic night will be hosted at 8 p.m. Nov. 30; an Open Bluegrass Jam will be hosted at 6 p.m. Dec. 2; Flash Floods performs at Dec. 3; and Hawf Brothers perform at 9 p.m. Dec. 4 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Afro-Cuban & Soft Jazz ensemble Jerold & Gaby perform at 7 p.m. today, Nov. 28; B.J. Bernards performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 29; Gavin Sumrall performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 30; Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 1; JerGriffin & Circle of Thirds perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 2; and Mike Bewley performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Dr. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• The UA Department of Music hosts a UA Percussion Ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; and Schola Cantorum performs "A Child's Christmas in Wales" program at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave. Free. 575-5387; uark.universitytickets.com.

• Earl & Them ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour Dec. 3; The Floozies ($25-$40) perform at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and at 9 p.m. Dec. 4 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Temple Shalom invites the community to celebrate Hanukkah during the Super Saturday series at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Reza performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. $15-$45. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Velcro Pygmies ($15-$20) perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $12-$15. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Tech N9ne ($25) performs with guests Maez301, King Iso, Rittz, and Jehry Robinson at 7 p.m. Dec. 3; and Luke Shoemaker ($10) performs with guests Dark From Day One, Day After Mourning, Exit From Dark, Endfall, and Miles From Providence at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Crystal Bridges hosts the CB to You Mobile Art Lab tour with artmaking, storytelling, poetry, and a live music gathering presented by Goodluck Slim and Music Moves from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Boys and Girls Club Jeffery Center, 4905 N. O St. Free. 367-7500; crystalbridges.org/calendar.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Coleman Green performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com

ROGERS

• An Acoustic Jam Circle will be hosted at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

SPRINGDALE

• JR Neal performs for Sip & Sing at 6:30 p.m. Dec 3; and Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. Dec. 5, with a Beer & Carols Unplugged event benefiting the NWA Children's Safety Center at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery

TICKETS

• The No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history will perform his only Arkansas or Oklahoma stadium show of 2022 at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on April 23. Country music megastar Garth Brooks returns to Arkansas for the first time in more than seven years this spring. The concert, presented by Amazon Music, was announced last week, and tickets go on sale to the public Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and are $94.95 with all fees included. The only way to purchase tickets is through the Ticketmaster mobile app, by calling 877-654-2784, or at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.