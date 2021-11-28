EDUCATION NOTEBOOK: LRSD registration for '22-'23 to start

LRSD registration for '22-'23 to start

Registration begins Monday and goes through Dec. 10 for students who will be new to the Little Rock School District in the 2022-23 school year.

That includes 3- and 4-year-old pre-kindergarten pupils.

Parents or guardians of students who will be new to the school system next school year must have active email addresses to go through the online registration process using the Registration Gateway portal: cas.lrsd.org.

That will generate an identification number for the student, which is needed if the student is applying for magnet or specialty schools in the district.

The student's registration is not complete until the parent schedules and completes an appointment with the district's Student Registration Office to submit required documentation for the student. That documentation includes the child's birth certificate; Social Security card or number; two current proofs of residence, such as a utility bill and a signed lease agreement; and the student's immunization record.

Families of students currently enrolled in the Little Rock district will be provided dates at a later time for checking in or confirming their re-enrollment for the 2022-23 year.

Current prekindergarten pupils will be assigned to their attendance zone schools for the 2022-23 school year.

Parents and guardians seeking Little Rock school options other than their attendance zone schools for the 2022-23 school year will have an opportunity to apply for another school at a time that has yet to be announced.

More information is available on the district's website: https://www.lrsd.org/register.