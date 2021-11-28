Police beat: Man arrested after gas station gunfire | Traffic stop leads to gun, drug counts

Man arrested after gas station gunfire

Little Rock police arrested a man Friday morning suspected in a shooting, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent just before noon to investigate a report of a shooting at the Circle K gas station at 10200 Rodney Parham Road. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. A witness told police that a suspect was at a nearby apartment complex.

When police went to the apartment complex, a person later identified as Cantrell Wine, 36, of Little Rock, exited the apartment, the report states. Wine matched the description, and the witness identified him by name, police said.

Wine is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act, all felonies.

Traffic stop leads to gun, drug counts

A North Little Rock man faces drug and firearm charges after police arrested him early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report.

Just after midnight Friday, officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Harlan Hunter, 31, at West 10th Street and Pike Avenue for driving with expired license plate tags, the report said. Police smelled marijuana and learned that Hunter had a search waiver on file, according to the report.

A search of the car turned up several packages of marijuana, and a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, police reported.

Hunter is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm, the report said. The pistol was reported as stolen in Lonoke County, according to police.

After police read him his rights, Hunter reportedly told officers that his father bought him the pistol for personal protection five years ago.