NLR girls on target in blowout victory

Turkey Feast Classic

Bryant 59, Joe T. Robinson 21

Little Rock Central 74, Rayville, La. 40

West Memphis 61, Captain Shreve, La. 24

North Little Rock 81, Huntington, La. 23

Conway 77, Parkview, La. 54

North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple wasn't happy with the number of close-range shots his team missed inside during their loss to Parkway (La.) on Friday.

On Saturday, his Lady Charging Wildcats didn't do much of anything wrong in blowing past Huntington, La.

Ten players scored for No. 2 North Little Rock, led by a 16-point, 12-rebound outing from Amauri Williams, as it pounded the Lady Gators 81-23 on the final day of the Turkey Feast Classic at Pulaski Academy's Hugg Gymnasium.

Kyriana Jones added 12 points while both Jocelyn Tate and Ja'myia Brown had 10 points apiece for the Lady Charging Wildcats (2-1), who bounced back with a sterling performance after dropping their first game of the season the day before.

"We missed a bunch of shots [Friday], and then we turn around a have a day like this one where you don't miss at all it seemed," Fimple said. "I loved our effort. It was one of those get-right games. We actually played well in our last one. ... we just couldn't make lay-ups."

North Little Rock didn't miss often against Huntington. The Lady Charging Wildcats shot 30 of 49 (61.2%), including an astonishing 10 of 12 in the first quarter. They also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Lady Raiders 41-16.

No player scored more than four points for Huntington (1-2), which gave up separate 12-0 and 10-2 runs in the opening quarter to fall into a 27-9 hole. North Little Rock continued to push the tempo and hound the Lady Raiders in the second quarter, scoring 19 of the last 20 points to go into halftime with a 58-15 advantage.

It didn't get much better for Huntington in the second half, either. The Lady Raiders were 0-of-8 shooting in the quarter and knocked down just one bucket in the fourth to finish 5 of 37 (13.5%) for the game.

"The girls did a good job on both ends of the floor," Fimple explained. "They shared the ball really well, just a very unselfish group. We're getting there, that's for sure."

NO. 5 WEST MEMPHIS 61, CAPTAIN SHREVE, LA. 24

Pressure defense and domination on the glass pushed No. 5 West Memphis (4-0) to a comfortable win Saturday afternoon.

Janiyah Tucker had 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals and Clemisha Prackett totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks and 4 steals for the Lady Blue Devils, who outrebounded their foes 40-19 and forced 26 turnovers, 16 of which came in the first half.

Madison Davis scored 13 points for Captain Shreve (0-3), which was within 8-4 with 4:43 left in the first quarter but allowed West Memphis to rattle off 14 points in a row to take over the game.

BRYANT 59,

JOE T. ROBINSON 21

Parris Atkins had 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists in a complete effort for Bryant (3-0). The Lady Hornets notched the final nine points of the first quarter to build a 14-point lead before scoring the last 13 points of the second period to take a 36-10 lead into the locker room.

The Lady Hornets would later close the third quarter on a 9-0 run as well to win easily.

Emileigh Muse hit 4 three-pointers to finish with 14 points and Jayla Foster added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for Bryant.

Kylie McGraw and Lauryn Jackson each had eight points for Robinson (0-3), which had 20 of its 33 turnovers in the first half.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 74, RAYILLE, LA. 40

An 18-0 run to end the second quarter steered Central (3-1) to a blowout victory.

Kiaya Davis' 16 points led four players in double figures for the Lady Tigers, who led just 18-16 until a steal and bucket from Lillian Jackson started their spurt. Jordan Marshall had 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals and Jackson contributed 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks.

Taylor Davis tallied 10 points and seven rebounds and Silondra Ingraham collected eight points for Central, which was 33-of-59 (55.9%) shooting.

Amari West scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Rayville (0-3). The Lady Hornets turned it over 23 times and were 16 of 53 (30.2%) from the floor.