100 years ago

Nov. 28, 1921

• Walter Burnett, 27, probably will lose his right eye as the result of the accidental discharge of his revolver at 3:30 p.m. yesterday. The attending physician said last night that Burnett is not seriously wounded, but that there is danger of losing the eye. Burnett was cleaning a revolver in the rear of his home and had disassembled it. The cartridge had rusted in the chambers and Burnett attempted to dislodge them by applying a plumbers' blow torch to the chamber. This method failed and he attempted to remove the cartridges by driving a nail against them. One of the cartridges exploded and the bullet struck him in his eye. Burnett was taken to St. Vincent's infirmary in a Healy & Roth ambulance.

50 years ago

Nov. 28, 1971

PINE BLUFF -- Circuit Judge Randall Williams Monday granted a continuance in the case of an Arkansas AM&N College student who has charged that he was beaten by two Pine Bluff policemen and wants an open hearing in the charge. City Attorney Bill Mullen asked for the continuance in order to file additional pleadings in the case. Judge Williams said he would set a new date for the hearing later. George Howard, attorney for Douglas Jones, 19, had protested a scheduled closed hearing on the case before the Pine Bluff Civil Service Commission and sought an injunction to force an open hearing. Police officers Robert Brown and Ronnie Vilches admitted they had arrested the youth, but denied having beaten him.

25 years ago

Nov. 28, 1996

MALVERN -- Arkansas State Police and Hot Spring County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a Tennessee truck driver whose body was found Wednesday afternoon in his truck at an Interstate 30 rest stop near Malvern. The dead man was identified as Roger Earl Phillips, 44, of Union City, Tenn. There were no signs of trauma, but Phillips' body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, troopers said. Lt. John Morrow, commander of Troop A's criminal investigation division, said a truck driver who had stopped at the rest area discovered Phillips' body in the cab of his tractor-trailer.

10 years ago

Nov. 28, 2011

HOT SPRINGS -- Dr. Daniel Konzelmann, assistant medical examiner at the state morgue, was found dead in his Hot Springs home early Monday morning. A family member visiting for Thanksgiving discovered Konzelmann, 45, in his Summit Ridge Trail home, Garland County Coroner Stuart Smedley said. ... Arkansas Crime Laboratory Director Kermit Channell said Crime Lab officials arranged to have Konzelmann's body transported to Memphis, where a forensic pathologist working for Tennessee will conduct an autopsy. ... Konzelmann first worked in the state morgue during a one-year fellowship in the late 1990s, Channell said. He joined the staff as a full-time pathologist in November 2004.