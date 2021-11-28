Pet of the Week

Ramona was found as a stray near McCain Mall and was taken in by a lovely couple. They worked to get her healthy and had high hopes of keeping her because of her sweet and loving personality. However, it was not in the cards as one of their dogs was not a fan of Ramona. Ramona is a black lab mix but mixed with something much smaller. She is cuddly and playful. Ramona meets almost everyone very submissively and is very polite. She loves other dogs and loves to run and play with them. Ramona is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed.

Canine Close-Up

Jade is one of the best dogs around. She is pretty submissive in general, and she gets along great with every dog and even cats. She has been around people and children, and has done great with both. Her favorite place is near her favorite person. Whether that is at your feet, on the couch, or cuddled in bed, that is where she wants to be. She does have some separation anxiety where she barks while crated, but her fosters are working on that. Jade is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed.

Ramona and friends can be adopted through CARE For Animals. More information is available at (501) 603-CARE and www.careforanimals.org.