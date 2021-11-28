Razorbacks move up in AP, coaches polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas gained in The Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls Sunday following a 34-17 victory over Missouri in the regular-season finale.

The Razorbacks moved up two places to No. 23 in the AP poll and were ranked 25th by coaches. Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 SEC) was unranked in the coaches poll last week.

The College Football Playoff poll will be updated Tuesday. The Razorbacks were ranked 25th in the playoff poll prior to their win over Mizzou.

Playoff rankings are recognized as rankings of record by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette once the first playoff poll is released each October.

Six SEC teams are ranked in both polls released Sunday, led by top-ranked Georgia.

AP voters ranked Alabama fourth, Ole Miss eighth, Texas A&M 24th and Kentucky 25th.

Alabama is ranked second in the coaches poll, followed by Ole Miss (8), Kentucky (22) and Texas A&M (23).

AP Poll, Nov. 28

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (11-1)

3. Cincinnati (12-0)

4. Alabama (11-1)

5. Oklahoma State (11-1)

6. Notre Dame (11-1)

7. Ohio State (10-2)

8. Ole Miss (10-2)

9. Baylor (10-2)

10. Oregon (10-2)

11. Michigan State (10-2)

12. BYU (10-2)

13. Oklahoma (10-2)

14. Utah (9-3)

15. Iowa (10-2)

16. Houston (11-1)

17. Pittsburgh (10-2)

18. Wake Forest (10-2)

19. San Diego State (11-1)

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1)

21. North Carolina State (9-3)

22. Clemson (9-3)

23. Arkansas (8-4)

24. Texas A&M (8-4)

25. Kentucky 9-3)

USA Today Coaches Poll, Nov. 28

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Alabama (11-1)

3. Michigan (11-1)

4. Cincinnati (12-0)

5. Oklahoma State (11-1)

6. Notre Dame (11-1)

7. Ohio State (10-2)

8. Ole Miss (10-2)

9. Baylor (10-2)

10. Oregon (10-2)

11. Oklahoma (10-2)

12. Iowa (10-2)

13. Michigan State (10-2)

14. BYU (10-2)

15. Pittsburgh (10-2)

16. Houston (11-1)

17. Utah (9-3)

18. Wake Forest (10-2)

19. San Diego State (11-1)

20. North Carolina State (9-3)

21. Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1)

22. Kentucky (9-3)

23. Texas A&M (8-4)

24. Clemson (9-3)

25. Arkansas (8-4)