'Razzle Dazzle' hits the right notes

While slated as fun and entertaining, the real purpose of the biennial 2021 Razzle Dazzle is to raise money. The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas makes no apologies because it's for a good cause.

"It supports the youth theater program, therefore it's a significant source of revenue," said ASC Executive Director Rachel Miller.

There were three performances of "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On" Nov. 19-21 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the ASC main facility, 701 S. Main St.

Miller attended the Nov. 20 evening performance and described the audience as "pretty enthusiastic."

Despite covid-19 restrictions in place, ASC reached its 2021 fund-raising goal of selling 115 tickets at $25 at each.

They filled half the seats in the theater. Miller said she was pleased and encouraged by the community's support.

TAPPING LOCAL TALENT

"The fundraising efforts come as arts organizations across the country work to recover from financial losses due to the covid-19 pandemic," said Morgun Henson, ASC communications and development coordinator.

"Razzle Dazzle" is different from ASC's other theatrical productions.

It brings local talented volunteers to the forefront of a production in which they are not pretending to be anyone other than themselves, and allows audiences to see firsthand the talent that Southeast Arkansas has to offer, said Lindsey Collins, Razzle Dazzle director.

"The singing and dancing by talented volunteers are still a staple for this show," Collins said.

This year, there was an arrangement of The Beatles' "Let It Be," from the "Across the Universe" motion picture soundtrack.

"In addition to being absolutely beautiful, I think it really resonates with the current times that we are facing," Collins said.

For this production, Joel Anderson of Redfield was co-director and Tana Soto Cook, owner/instructor of Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory at White Hall, was choreographer. Melody Gere was the music assistant.

Longtime "Razzle Dazzle" director and cast member Matt Soto was emcee for the event.

The cast included Celeste Alexander, Lindsey Collins, Angelica Glass, Hayley Moorehead, Travis Mosler, and Kasey Rowland, all of Pine Bluff; and Paige Boast, Bethany Gere, Harlie Hipp, Tonya Lane, Caleb Menard, Katelyn Price, Jenna Smart, Matt Soto, and Tracy Sutherland, all of White Hall, and Taylor Oates of Redfield; Haley Conner Lane of Monticello; Ryan Allen, J. Tyler Lewis, and Gabrielle Vernor, all of Little Rock.

More about ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Gallery admission is free.

In 2021, ASC opened two new facilities as part of its "ARTx3" campus -- The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, at 623 S. Main St. and 627 S. Main St.

ASC is accredited with the American Alliance of Museums and its programming includes visual and performing arts, and the sciences through exhibits, performances, classes and local partnerships.

Support for ASC is provided in part by the ASC Endowment Fund; the city of Pine Bluff; the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission; and the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional operating support is provided in part by the Ben J. Altheimer Foundation, the Kline Family Foundation, Relyance Bank and Simmons Bank.

Details: (870) 536-3375 or visit www.asc701.org.