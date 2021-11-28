Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 1-5.

BBRO Sale, LLC to Vila de Cancun Realty, LLC 5300 Baseline Road, Little Rock, L2, Windamere Apartment; Apts A-P And 1-5 & 8-26, Dreher Cove Condominium HPR, $17,000,000.

LRMA Sale, LLC to The Colonial Parc I, LLC 5813 Baseline Road/ 9317 Dana Lane, Little Rock, Tracts 1-3, Sparks Acres. $15,300,000.

Full Harvest Agricultural Reit II, LLC to Maia Arkansas Farms, LLC Various Parts Sections 2, 10 & 11-2S-10W, $11,720,000.

BBRO Sale, LLC to Spanish Willows Realty, LLC 7510/ 7515 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, Tract 2, Home Acres; L2, South Park, $10,880,000.

BBRO Sale, LLC to Spanish Willows Realty, LLC Tract 7, Home Acres; L2, South Park, $10,860,000.

LRMA Sale, LLC to The Colonial Parc II, LLC 9109 Lew Drive, Little Rock, Ls10R, 11R, 12R, 13R & 14R, Mystery Manor Phase I Replat; Ls15-16, 18-27, 30-24 & 39-40, Mystery Manor Phase II; Lots A & B, Mystery Manor Phase II Replat (more Parcels On Deed), $7,260,000.

Charles R. Thomas; Charles R. Thomas Living Trust; Ruth L. Thomas, MD; Ruth L. Thomas Trust to City Of Little Rock, AR Pt NE NE 28-1N-11W, $4,034,724.

South Port Properties, LLC to City Of Little Rock, Various Parts Section 28-1N-11W, $4,034,724.

Woodmont Mabelvale, LLC to Mabelvale Investments, LLC, L1R Area 104, Otter Creek Industrial Park Little Rock, $3,000,000.

Akansea, LLC to Real Practices, Inc., Ls17-23 & 25-26, Edgewater Estates, $2,195,849.

Richard C. McCormack; Deborah J. McCormack to Bowkin Properties, LLC L1, Rick And Steve, $2,000,000.

Thomas Judson Tolson; Barbara Jean Tolson; Thomas Judson And Barbara Jean Tolson Joint Living Revocable Trust to Jack Bower; Whitney Bower, 27412 Kanis Road, Little Rock, Pt SE NW & Pt SW NE 25-2N-15W, $1,250,000.

Home Sweet Home, Inc. to Nader E. Alley; Nataleen Alley 128 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, L61 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,039,000.

Melissa Ann Smalling; The Melissa Ann Smalling Revocable Trust to Casey Hutto, 5120 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, Ls9-10 B17, Newton, $995,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Terry Lee Vick, II; Nicole L. Matsoukas, 105 Hallen Court, Little Rock, L81 B96, Chenal Valley, $975,000.

Albert Rex Morris, Jr.; Paula K. Morris to David Foster; Wendy Foster, Ls9-11, Steele Bend Estates Phase I, $815,000.

Jack Tyler Family, LLC to City Of Little Rock, AR Pt E/2 SE 21-1N-11W, $772,580.

HBH Builders, Inc. to Eric Bravo, 6402 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, L14 B2, Hollywood, $769,900.

Town Creek, LLC to Mohammad Lone, 152 Hickory Creek Circle, Little Rock, L36, Hickory Creek Phase III, $710,000.

Regions Bank to Bennett Holdings, LLC, 8023 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, L2, Watergate Replat- Bellevue, $700,000.

Barbara Samuels; Nancy Ryburn; The Samuels-Ryburn Trust to Victor Anson Fleming; Marion W. Kahn, 33 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock, L30, Robinwood, $625,000.

Tan N. Hong; Phuong B. Pham to Campbell Hogan Properties, LLC 27 Weatherstone Point, Little Rock, L24 B17, Woodlands Edge, $610,000.

Melissa Lee More; David Moore (dec'd) to Thomas J Wright, Jr.; Nia S. Wright; Thomas J. Wright, Jr. And Nia S. Wright 2015 Trust Ls11-12 B16, Parkview, $550,000.

Derwin Thomas to Jim Byrd; Dennis C. Belden Revocable Trust L2 B81, Chenal Valley, $535,000.

Spencer W. Robinson; Mary Alyce Robinson; Robinson Family Revocable Trust to H. Baker Kurrus; Virginia K. Kurrus; Kurrus Family Revocable Trust, L43, Sherrill Heights $525,000.

James Holland Keet, IV; Stephanie Annette Keet to Jeffrey Hicks; Lili Hicks, 43 Valley Estates Drive, Little Rock, L36, Pleasant Valley Estates, $520,000.

Chin Son; Shannon Hughes to Hassan Zeb, 5 Countryside Cove, Little Rock, L3, Pinnacle Valley Phase I, $515,000.

Phillip Davis; Tina L. Davis to Thomas Pownall; Ambre Pownall, 54 Heritage Park Circle, North Little Rock, L1 B37, Lakewood, $515,000.

Beau Blair; Donald Supree Blair, Jr.; Linda Rourk Blair Revocable Trust to 140 CV Circle, LLC L11 B16, Pleasant Valley $500,000.

Dylan Potts; Angela Potts to PWS Real Estate, LCL L60 B72, Chenal Valley, $482,326.

Kevin McConnel; Cynthia McConnel to Leihong Wu 2103 Wellington Plantation Drive, Little Rock, L5 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $479,500.

Steven G. Deere; Stephanie Deere to Byron F. McKimmey; Billy C Morden Pt S/2 Section 30 & Pt N/2 Section 31-3N-11W, $475,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc. to Miguel Lopez 45 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, L19 B1, Fletcher Valley $465,000.

Natalie Mahler to Jennifer M. Thompson; Brian Shane Thompson 11 Grayan Court, Little Rock, L9 B25, Chenal Valley $465,000.

Larry Robert Sims; Sharon R. Sims to Kathy I. Mobbs; The Everett And Kathy Mobbs Revocable Trust, Pt NW SE 17-3N-13W (Tract T, Hardcastle Acres Unrecorded), $460,000.

Jacque Morden; Bobby Morden (dec'd) to Jagjit Singh; Navjot Kaur, 9641 Hickory Heights Drive, Sherwood, L76, Miller Heights, $450,000.

Maxwell Alexander Good to Austin Kaylor Nick; Rebekah Nick, 13824 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, L19, Candlewood Section 1, $450,000.

Mohan Mallikarjuna Rao Edupaganti; Vyjayanthi Ganga to Marvin Liebovich, Jr.; Stacy Sax 8 Alban Lane, Little Rock, L43 B36, Chenal Valley, $442,000.

Dan Froehlich; Stephanie Froehlich to Alan Winberry; Linda Winberry; Winberry Family Trust L43 B2, Woodlands Edge, $440,000.

Larry E. Drennan; Mickey S. Drennan to September Heights, LLC L5 B25, Newton- Pulaski Heights, $440,000.

Mike Kuhn Construction, Inc. to Dongjin Yang; Yan Qing Weng, 818 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L16 B8, Wildwood Place, $429,900.

Mary Mills to Robert M. Alexander; Ruth Angela Studer Alexander, Pt S/2 NW & Pt N/2 SW 15-2N-14W; Tracts 42 & 47, Maumelle Orchard, $415,000.

Sharlow Builders And Developers, LLC to Linda Manis, 721 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L3 B7, Wildwood Place, $415,000.

David Wayne Reed; Catherine Paige Reed to Phil Denney; Brenda Denney L12, Millers Valley Phase 2, $401,000.

Laticia M. Dittrich; Estate Of Irene Cecilia Mull (dec'd) to Jerry W. Simecka; Leslie A. Tabor-Simecka, 46722 Ark. 10 South, Perryville, Pt S/2 NE 30-3N-16W, $400,000.

Terry L. Bray; Elizabeth Bray; Thomas William Powell; Carissa Jane Powell to Air Power, Inc., L6 Area 103, Otter Creek Industrial Park Tract A, $400,000.

Ledly Jennings to Natalie Bari L20 B2, Altheimer, $400,000.

Doug N. Reeves; Robyn E. Reeves to Carl Lewis; Shermaine Lewis, 108 Sienna Lake Lane, Little Rock, L74 B1, Sienna Lake, $385,000.

Jason Lawrence Bothner; Rachel Lynn Bothner to Shelby Curtis, 148 Marseille Drive, Maumelle, L368, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $383,000.

David Arthur Collins; John Christopher Collins; The Anne McCrae Crosby Revocable Trust to Waschka Enterprise, Inc 41 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock, L32, Forest Valley, $380,000.

Robert F. Kirkpatrick; Reva L. Kirkpatrick; Robert And Reva Kirkpatrick Revocable Living Trust to Pro-Quip Foodservice E&S, Inc., Pt E/2 NW 23-1N-14W, $370,000.

Ronald E. Hughes; Catherine L. Hughes; Hughes Family Revocable Trust to Sue J. Gibson; Sue J. Gibson Revocable Trust, Ls28-29, Ranch Hill, $365,000.

Russell Overton; April Overton to Sherri Freeman 104 Lucia Lane, North Little Rock, L1576, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $363,000.

Helen Stroud; Bob Stroud (dec'd); Bob & Helen Stroud Family Trust Revocable to Calvin R. Shaw; Elizabeth A. Shaw, 4509 Pennpointe Place, Jacksonville, L9, Pennpointe, $362,000.

Gabriel Washam Beck; Gabriel Washam to Robert Gore Mounger, Jr.; Mackenzie Mounger, 6223 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village, L242, Cammack Woods, $359,000.

Calvin R. Shaw; Elizabeth A. Shaw to David Mayberry; Memory Mayberry, 2118 Batesville Pike, Sherwood, Lot A-R, Basinger $339,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Joshua Richard Halamek, 16024 Burleigh Court, Little Rock, L112, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $338,500.

Kelly Claire Barlow; Kelly Claire Lieblong to Kathryn Toburen Prescher Antley; Gregory Kirkland Antley 6612 Waverly Drive, Little Rock, L4 B3, Hollywood Replat; Tract 7, Hollywood, $335,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to Melissa Lee Moore, L40 B7, Wildwood Place, $335,000.

Artie C. Cloud; Michael Cloud to Shannon Nicole Caldwell; John Layko Torkelson, 6605 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock, L3 B22, Indian Hills, $325,000.

Joshua A. Brackett; Lindsey E. Brackett to Patrick Adam Meyer; Amber A. Meyer Pt SE SE 18-2N-14W, $320,000.

Levi Daniels; Brina Daniels to Jack F. See, Jr.; Judy P. See, 319 Parliament St., Little Rock, L22 B4, The Villages Of Wellington $316,200.

Murillo Investments, LLC to Kimble D. Davis 9206 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L5 B11, Creekside $315,000.

Brian S. Jones; Kimberlee C. Jones to Jessica Burroughs, 4 Platte Drive, Maumelle, L106, Riverland, $310,000.

Richard Robert Bailey, Jr.; R. Robert Bailey Revocable Trust to Debra McIndoe; Peter McIndoe 620 Beckwood Drive, Little Rock, Ls1-2 B2, McIntosh 2nd, $310,000.

Fitzhugh Construction, Inc. to John T Goodwin, Jr.; Earnestine Goodwin, 118 Sanibel Circle, Little Rock, L136, Kenwood Estates Phase 5, $306,900.

Jay P. White; Mary F. White to John Bracy; Ginni Bracy, 500 McAdoo St., Little Rock, L17, Ivory, $300,000.

Kirk Road Land, LLC to Schoen Properties, LLC L1R, Kidco, $300,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to Terrell Case, 323 Rice St., Little Rock, Lot AR B11, Capitol View Replat, $299,500.

Johnny Earl Hibbs; Paula Webber Hibbs to Joseph A. DiPietro; Leah N. DePietro 7904 Oak Ridge Road, Sherwood, L11R, HM Tucker's No.2 Replat; L13, HM Tucker's No.2, $289,900.

Matthew D. Jira; Chandra Jira to Gary Grant; Julie Katherine Grant, L16 B54, Lakewood, $285,000.

Andrew Ferguson to Blake Riley Meyer; Amy R. Womack, 11411 Gila Valley Drive, Little Rock, L14 B37, Pleasant Valley, $280,000.

Paul A Koros; Betty Koros to David Lipschitz; Frances Lipschitz, Ls10-11 B13, Pulaski Heights, $276,600.

Alissa Kanaan; David Danjou to Mary Frances Griffin, L18, Juniel Point Replat-Parkway Place, $276,000.

Patrick Matthews Fine Art, Inc. to North Street Properties, LLC, 909 North St., Little Rock, Ls2R & 3R, WB Worthen's Company, $275,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Vaibhavi Patel, 107 Lydia Drive, Maumelle, L36, Carnahan Village, $274,900.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Lilja Susan Whiting, 5213 Dequincy Drive, Jacksonville, L8, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A $268,000.

Dolly Family Limited Partnership to Timomthy Rice; Donna Rice, 7324 Stonehenge Drive, Sherwood, L16, Wandering Ridge, $265,000.

MJ82, LLC to Amy B. Charpentier 2310 Rock St., Little Rock, L12 B3, Fulk's-Rapley Estates, $264,900.

HAT Properties, LLC to Gazwan Husseini; Bushra Sultan, 19 Warwick Road, Little Rock, L5 B7, Breckenridge 1st $264,000.

Michael J. Clevenger; Kay Clevenger to Mary Jo Scott; Mary Jo Scott Revocable Trust, L329, Cambridge Place HPR, $263,000.

Dean E. DiMichele; Dean E. DiMichele Revocable Living Trust to Patsy Keathley; The Lucretia Ray Irrevocable Trust, 1105 E Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, L1, Oakhaven, $255,000.

Natural State Contractors, Inc. to Danae Schufeldt, 1901 S. Arch St., Little Rock, Ls1-2 B8, Fulton, $255,000.

Wade A. Gordon; Jennifer L. Gordon to Tracy Pearson, 12 Eagle Point Drive, Sherwood. L13, Turtle Creek Phase I, $251,000.

Dylan S. Adams to Robert F. Hamilton, L5 B1, Beach, $250,000.

Sandy G. Dietz to Two Moon Properties, LLC 6519 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, L2, Evergreen Place, $250,000.

Mary Kay Graves; John C. Sloan; John G. Hills to Larry Holt, Pt SW NW & Pt NE SW 2-3N-15W, $245,500.

Grant Harrison; Kimberly Harrison to Marek Victor Stanczyk; Cassandre Brooke Stanczyk, 4904 Hampton Road, North Little Rock, L2 B24, Lakewood, $243,800.

Belle Point Properties, Inc. to Nolan Leatherwood; Angela Weatherwood, 11325 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, L349, Walnut Valley 2nd, $242,900.

Stanley L. Phillips to Danny Snow, 4408 Bowers, A & B, Little Rock, L3R B12, Euclid Place Replat, $235,000.

Thomas Ussery; Teresa Ussery to Jerrod Tate Whittington; Holly Whittington, 13510 Willow Beach Road, North Little Rock, L54, Willow Beach Estate Phase IV, $230,000.

Harry B. Anderson; Judy K. Anderson to Julie R. Polski, 6 Christopher Cove, Little Rock, L499, Pleasant View Phase VIII-B, $228,000.

Donna S. Moore to Angela M. Christy, Pt SW SE 34-1N-13W, $225,000.

Albert L. Kittrell; Tara C. S. Kittrell to Geoffrey Q. Quo; Maury Quo, 5614 H St., Little Rock, Ls8-9 B13, Hollenberg, $221,000.

Richard A. Giddings to Donna Hall, L9, Ridgeview $220,000.

Richard A. Giddings to Donna Hall, L8, Ridgeview $220,000.

Merle G. Paule; Candee H. Teitel; Merle G. Paule And Candee H. Teitel Living Trust, to Sebastien Arziari 2808 Echo Valley Drive, Little Rock, L3, Echo Valley Park, $218,000.

Johnathan Dring; Stacy Dring; Justin Adams to Marla Jane Harmon, 1408 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, L12 B130, Park Hill NLR, $215,000.

Stephanie Barnes to Emmanuel David Donahue, Sr.; Martia A. Donahue 1314 Silver Creek Drive, Sherwood. L122, Silver Creek Phase III, $213,000.

Erik Q Allred to Wobegon Group, LLC 13815 Huntleigh Drive, Little Rock, L5, Wesport Phase I, $210,000.

New Horizon Properties, LLC to Riviera Capital Group, LLC 900 W. 16th St, North Little Rock, Ls1-2 B12, Holt Industrial $210,000 11/5/21

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Katie Clark, 101 Dodd Drive, Little Rock, L1, Wisteria, $205,425

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Katherine Laronda Yvonne Backus, 12 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L31, Wisteria, $202,150.

Mark D. Williams; Joni Pippen to Shawn Jacob Noah, L150, Northlake Phase III-A, $200,001.

Shelly McGinnis Voss; Estate Of George Owen McGinnis(dec'd) to Riverwalk Homes, LLC Ls1-4 B9, Giles. $200,000.

Nicholas Crump; Hailey Crump to Samantha Seale, 4 Cottonwood Court, Little Rock, L49, Sandpiper Section A $200,000.

Louise W. Wright; Michael B. Wright (dec'd) to Tomiko Scott; McKinley Scott, Jr. 6 Butterfly Place, Little Rock, L429, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $200,000.

Florence R. Pauly to Chad M. Chapman, 5119 Old Tom Box Road, Jacksonville, Pt SE 3-3N-11W, $199,900.

Allison E. Pace to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 612 Hall Drive, Little Rock, L28, Hall Plaza, $199,900.

Aaron Mahmoud; Somer Mahmoud to Anthony Coleman, 999 Williamsburg Court, Jacksonville, L25, Collenwood Phase I, $199,000.

Lakita Nicole Jackson; Shontae M. Jackson to Johnny Mason; Mary Mason, 3601 Justin Lane, Jacksonville, L59, Crooked Creek Phase I, $198,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sheretha Lynell Henderson, 14 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L30, Wisteria, $197,950.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tamika Rochelle Donley, 118 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, L57, Wisteria, $197,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Mahek Shah, 10216 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, L36, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $195,450.

Daniel A. Tate; Jennifer S. Tate to Noah Ples Watson; Katherine Joy Watson, 5006 Greenway Drive, North Little Rock, L11 B11, Lakewood, $195,000.

Vicki D. Green; Phyllis H. Lucas; The Letha Marie Griffith Living Trust to Jeffery L. Stegall; Prudence Stegall, 3500 Lillian Drive, Little Rock, Pt NW NE 29-1S-12W, $195,000.

John W. Jarris, Jr. to Jennifer White, 5 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock, L28, Green Diamond, $190,000.

Dustin H. Parsons; Justin Parsons; Justin Hughes to Nicholas D. Kohler; Ashton Dollar, 122 Silverbrook Drive, Sherwood, L17 B3, Sherwood North, $190,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Randisha Brown, 36 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L33, Stagecoach Meadows, $182,090.

Kavin L. Bizzell to Ashley Diane White; Mark L. White, 4201 Weldon Ave., Little Rock, L12 B10, West Heights Place, $181,500.

Michael Tanner VanPelt; Savannah Elizabeth VanPelt to James W. Koura; Amanda S. Koura, 23 Oaken Trail, Jacksonville, L119, Green Valley Phase II, $181,300.

Mary Eileen Tschura to Janet Grainger Friday, Pt E/2 SW SW & Pt NW SW 29-1N-13W, $180,939.

Leslie Shults; Glen E. Shults to Rocio Ramos 7101 Pecan Road, Scott, L5A, Scott Plantation, $180,700.

Houston R. Cole; Brinna Scanlan to Samual James Crouch, 5808 Pin Oak Lane, North Little Rock, L440, Trammel Estates Phase III, $180,500.

REI Nation, LLC to Ajmedali Abbas Lokhandwala; Tasneem Shabbir Singaporewala, 11 Karon Court, Little Rock, L409, Twin Lakes Section F, $180,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Jeffrey Son; Kristina Tran Phan, 10020 Lichfield Drive, Little Rock, L132, Kensington Place, $180,000.

Samantha K. Pruitt; Samantha K. Cheatham to Tyler Bass, 27 Lariat Court, Little Rock, L223, Point West 2nd, $180,000.

Vickie Elaine Childres to New Horizon Properties, LLC 622 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, Ls19-20 B22, Lincoln Park, $180,000.

Peggy Meredith; Estate Of Catherine Sullivan(dec'd) to Alexandra Eudaly, 5805 N. Walnut Road, North Little Rock, L7 B222, Park Hill NLR, $179,900.

Charles Allen Reedy, III; Mallory Reedy to Herman L Kelley, 17 Wesley Drive, Sherwood. L9, Maryland Terrace $177,000.

Margaret A. Toler-Richter; Margaret A. Toler; William Richter to Krista Tollison, 7613 Oak Ridge Road, North Little Rock, L42 B62, Indian Hills, $175,000.

Jerome D. Crosley to Britney Sharron Phillips, 9906 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock, L29, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $174,500.

Jeffrey Breeding; Laura Breeding to Pixel Properties, LLC, 8006 Illinois St., Little Rock, Ls65-66, Sheraton Park Section B, $172,000.

Mary Osburn; Mary Osburn Revocable Trust to Frank Caridi; Tatiana Somoza, 7809 W. 28th St., Little Rock, L138, Meadowlark, $172,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tyris K. Lockhart, 4 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L35R, Wisteria, $170,650.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kibreona Jarrett 10 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L32, Wisteria, $170,450.

REI Nation, LLC to Jeremy David West; Megumi Charissa West, 10 Del Tara Drive, Jacksonville, L33, Tara Mount, $170,000.

Kiefer Vaughn; Britney Vaughn to Mockingbird Real Estate, LLC 2111 Seminole Trail, North Little Rock, L11 B12, Indian Hills, $170,000 .

Arnie Newton; Flannigan Family Trust to Kimberly Morgan; Michael Walker L5R, St. James Place Phase I Replat- Brown, $168,625.

Board Of Trustees Of Arkansas Conference Of The United Methodist Chuch to Hearts Of Passion Everlasting Community Development Center, Inc., 3911 Hampton St., Little Rock, Tract 14, Nelson Burton, $165,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Terri Anne Ward; Devin Keith Ward, 8220 Antietam Drive, Mabelvale, L3, Shenandoah Phase I, $165,000.

Lisa George to Lelan Stice; Lisa Stice 700 E. Ninth St., 13C, Little Rock, Unit 13C, Quapaw Tower HPR, $164,000.

Carroll W. Ball; Barbara G. Ball to Jackie Elaine Porchay, Pt NW NE & Pt NE NW 7-1N-14W, $164,000.

Jerry B. Jackson; Jackson Living Trust to Jacob William Klotz; Courtney Klotz, 5709 N Walnut Road, North Little Rock, L4 B222, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

Kimberly Bullington Morgan; Kimberly Bullington to Rebecca Janette Rollins, 1611 Gamble Road, Little Rock, L128, Point West 3rd Phase 2B, $157,000.

Sonja R. Walker to Aaron M. Dixon, 22 Lakeside Drive, Little Rock, L49, Lakeside Terrace, $156,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Jeffrey Son; Kristina Tran Phan, 10520 Valiant Drive, Little Rock, L10 B2, New Yorkwood, $155,000.

Peter Eric Vessels; Doctor Peter T. Vessels Revocable Living Trust to Denver Jackson, 2 Laurice Circle, Little Rock, L7, Twin Lakes Section A, $155,000.

Nolan Leatherwood; Angela Leatherwood to Mahesh Bavineni; Srilakshmi Ravula, 45 Point West Circle, Little Rock, L22, Point West, $150,000.

Whitwell, Ryles Dismang, LLC to Carlos Albarran Santana; Maria Teresa Gomez, Pt Blks 33-34 & 46-48, Original Town Of Alexander, $150,000.

Christopher L. Jones to Jamal Haddad 9609 Canterra Lane, Sherwood, L79, Greenwood Acres Phase 2, $150,000.

Clara Hutslar; Hutslar Trust to Amilcar Guzman; Miran Guzman, 1723 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, Ls8-9 B1, Washington Avenue, $150,000.

Darren J. Paxton to Patrick James; Paige James, L87, Walnut Valley, $150,000.

Iver Jacobson; Julie Jacobson to Sarah G. Boykin; Kolton O. Thomas, 10763 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock, L27 B8, Walton Heights, $150,000.

Brian E. Sims to Constance T. Greene, 1008 Anemone Drive, North Little Rock, L222, Faulkner Crossing Phase 4, $150,000.