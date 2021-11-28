Stanford rebounds with decisive victory over Maryland

NASSAU, Bahamas -- After dealing with a sprained left ankle for the past week, Haley Jones seemed to be back to her usual self.

Jones had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead seventh-ranked Stanford to a 86-67 win over No. 2 Maryland on Saturday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

"She has some genes," Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer said. "For her to be moving the way she was, I didn't think it would happen. I was hoping she might be able to play in this game. Haley did a lot of rehab and she looked great out there."

The win was the second over a top-five team for the Cardinal in three days. Stanford edged No. 4 Indiana 69-66 on Thursday before falling by three points to No. 18 South Florida on Friday.

"This has been a real grind of a week," VanDerveer said. "Playing last Sunday at Gonzaga, 19 hours to get down here, play such great competition, I'm really proud of our team. Thought today I challenged our team to play their best basketball. We rebounded."

Hannah Jump, a last-minute addition to the starting lineup because Cameron Brink was sick just before the game, had 21 points, hitting seven three-pointers.

"Hannah had a breakout game," VanDerveer said.

Stanford (5-2) took command with a 12-2 run late in the first quarter, capped by Jump's third three-pointer of the period. The Cardinal, who lost on a shot in the final few seconds to South Florida 24 hours earlier, kept the run going in the second quarter.

Maryland (6-2) was short-handed to begin with as only seven players were dressed because of illness and injuries. Point guard Ashley Owusu battled through foul trouble to lead the Terrapins with 29 points.

NO. 4 INDIANA 53,

MIAMI 51

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Mackenzie Holmes had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 4 Indiana survived a late rally by Miami to win at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

Ali Patberg added 13 points for the Hoosiers (5-1), who were plagued by 24 turnovers.

Indiana led 39-38 late in the third quarter before the team scored 13 of the next 15 points to get some breathing room. Five different players, including Patberg, scored during the game-changing spurt. Her layup with 5:02 left made it 52-40.

NO. 5 N.C. STATE 62,

WASHINGTON STATE 34

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Diamond Johnson scored 24 points and North Carolina State beat Washington State at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

The Wolfpack (6-1) played stellar defense, holding the Cougars (4-1) to 26% shooting from the floor.

Tara Wallack scored seven points to lead Washington State.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 74,

HOUSTON 58

CANCUN, Mexico -- NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds as Baylor turned back Houston to win the Cancun Challenge.

Smith had 18 points in the second half. Queen Egbo scored 16 points and Ja'Mee Asberry had 12 for the Bears (6-1), the only team to go 3-0 in the tournament with Houston (3-4), Arizona State and Fordham each finishing 1-2.

Laila Blair scored 28 points for Houston.

NO. 9 ARIZONA 80,

RUTGERS 44

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- Cate Reese scored 16 points and Arizona cruised past Rutgers on the final day of the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

Gisela Sanchez added 15 points and Aaronette Vonleh had 12 points, both off the bench, for the Wildcats (6-0). Arizona led by as many as 42 points and won the tournament's Island Division title.

Osh Brown had nine points and Shug Dickson scored eight points for the Scarlet Knights (4-4), who had won three Paradise Jam titles but went 0-3 in their fourth appearance.

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 80,

OKLAHOMA STATE 55

LAS VEGAS -- Jordan Horston had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists as Tennessee rolled past Oklahoma State.

Tamari Key had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Vols (6-0), who beat a Big 12 team for the third consecutive game.

Taylen Collins and Lauren Fields each scored 12 points for the Cowgirls (3-3).

NO. 12 MICHIGAN 64,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 48

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Leigha Brown scored a season-high 23 points, Naz Hillmon had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Michigan beat Mississippi State in the Daytona Beach Invitational.

Michigan Coach Kim Barnes Arico picked up her 200th win at the school.

Jerkaila Jordan scored 18 points and Rickea Jackson had 13 for the Bulldogs (5-1).

NO. 13 IOWA STATE 93,

PENN STATE 59

ESTERO, Fla. -- Aubrey Joens scored 21 points, all on three-pointers, older sister Ashley Joens had 13 points and No. 13 Iowa State made 18 three-pointers in a rout of Penn State at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

For Aubrey Joens, it was a career night. She tied her career high in scoring and had career highs in rebounds with 11 and three-pointers with seven.

Iowa State made 10 three-pointers in the first half. In one stretch of the first quarter the Cyclones had a 12-0 run -- all on three-pointers as Aubrey Joens made two and Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski made one each. Iowa State led 24-10 after the first quarter and 45-28 at halftime.

NO. 14 TEXAS 83,

CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 42

AUSTIN, Texas -- DeYona Gaston came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting as Texas beat Cal State Northridge.

Audrey Warren added 13 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 as the Longhorns (4-1) rebounded from losing to Tennessee in overtime last weekend.

Jordyn Jackson and Rachel Harvey each scored 11 points for the Matadors (3-2).

NOTRE DAME 64,

NO. 16 OREGON STATE 62

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Maya Dodson had 14 points and nine rebounds, Maddy Westbeld added 11 points and Notre Dame held off Oregon State at the Daytona Beach Invitational.

The Fighting Irish (6-1) built a 22-point lead, but Talia Von Oelhoffen almost brought Oregon State all the way back. She finished with 25 points for the Beavers (3-2).

PURDUE 66,

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 61

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Cassidy Hardin made six three-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, Madison Layden added four three-pointers and 16 points, and Purdue beat Florida State at the St. Pete Showcase.

It was Purdue's first win over a ranked team since 2019.

Ra Shaya Kyle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue (5-2). Jeanae Terry added eight points with 10 assists.

Morgan Jones had 14 points and seven rebounds for Florida State (4-2).

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 76,

NO. 19 UCLA 66

ESTERO, Fla. -- Lindsey Theuninck and Tori Nelson each scored 11 points and South Dakota State beat UCLA at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Burckhard and Paige Meyer added 10 points apiece for South Dakota State (3-4).

IImar'I Thomas scored 18 points for UCLA (3-2). Jaelynn Penn and Charisma Osborne each added 15 points. Thomas became the fourth player in program history to reach 2,000 points.

NO. 20 KENTUCKY 74,

LaSALLE 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Dre'una Edwards scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the No. 20 Kentucky women to a win over LaSalle.

The Wildcats closed out the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 27-14 lead and sealed the victory by starting the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.

Robyn Benton hit all three of her shots from behind the arc and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-1). Rhyne Howard finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Jada Walker added 12 points and four assists off the bench.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 86,

CINCINNATI 50

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Jacy Sheldon had 17 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds to help Ohio State beat Cincinnati.

Taylor Mikesell hit 3 three-pointers and finished with 15 points and Kateri Poole added 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for Ohio State (5-0).

Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats (3-3) with 16 points.

BYU 58,

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 57

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, including two free throws with 3 seconds left, and West Virginia's Kari Niblack made 1 of 2 from the line with 0.4 seconds remaining, giving BYU the win in the championship game of the St. Pete Showcase.

Paisley Harding added 13 points for BYU (7-0), which beat No. 17 Florida State in the tourney opener. Tagan Graham scored 11 points. BYU finished 9 of 11 from the line and was 23 of 28 in knocking off consecutive ranked opponents.

Esmery Martinez scored 18 points for the Mountaineers (4-1) and Kirsten Deans had 17.

NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 77,

NORTHWESTERN 68

ST. THOMAS -- Jordan Nixon hit all six of her three-point tries and scored 25 points as No. 23 Texas A&M built a third-quarter lead and held off Northwestern on the final day of the Paradise Jam.

Destiny Pitts added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (7-0), while Kayla Wells scored 15. Sahara Jones pitched in with 10 points and six boards off the bench.

The Aggies pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie with a 29-19 third-quarter run. Pitts had nine points and Nixon hit 3 three-pointers in the pivotal quarter.

NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 54,

UT MARTIN 49

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat UT Martin at the San Juan Shootout.

Kayana Traylor added 11 points for Virginia Tech (6-1). The Hokies held the Skyhawks to 36% shooting from the floor.

Paige Pipkin led UT Martin (3-4) with 20 points.

NO. 25 FLA. GULF COAST 73,

SAINT LOUIS 65

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 16 points, Kierstan Bell added 14 and Florida Gulf Coast beat Saint Louis in the San Juan Shootout.

Phills made 3 three-pointers, was 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds for FGCU (7-0).

Ciaja Harbison scored 21 points and Natalie McNeal had 18 for Saint Louis (1-5).