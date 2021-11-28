Two arrested in disappearance of Springdale man

SPRINGDALE -- Police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance of Richard Phillips.

Phillips, 39, is still missing, and police think he may be injured. They found a trail of blood Tuesday night leading from his apartment through the complex's parking lot at 1252 Cooper Drive, according to a Police Department press release.

Reginald Baker, 40, of Seligman, Mo., and Daniel Blanks, 43, of Fort Smith, each were arrested on charges of kidnapping, residential burglary and second-degree battery.

Springdale police detectives obtained information that both suspects were involved in Phillips' disappearance and were in the Tulsa, Okla., area, according to the release. They requested assistance from the Tulsa Police Department. At 3:51 pm Friday, Tulsa police arrested both men without incident. They are in the Tulsa County Jail awaiting extradition to Arkansas, the release said.

Springdale police were called around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check by a woman who said she could hear people fighting in a nearby apartment, according to a Police Department news release.

Officers found a trail of blood in the parking lot leading to Phillips' apartment, according to the release. They talked to a man in the apartment who said he was there "hanging out" with Phillips when a group of men arrived.

The man told police Phillips and the men began to argue and then fight. The men took Phillips from the apartment and left the area, the man told police, saying he didn't know who the men were, but it appeared Phillips knew them, according to the release.

Police said they believe from evidence at the scene Phillips was injured during the fight and may need medical attention.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.