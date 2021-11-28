UAPB women tourney champs

Joyce Kennerson and Zaay Green scored season highs Saturday in helping the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team beat Southeast Missouri State University 81-63 during the Southern Miss Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic championship in Hattiesburg.

Kennerson, the graduate transfer guard, knocked down four 3-point baskets on her way to 20 points in 33 minutes of action. Green, a former Texas A&M University player, had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Sade Hudson added 17 points, going 5 for 7 from the perimeter.

UAPB (2-3) put the game away outscoring the Redhawks 23-9 in the fourth quarter. They overcame a tough first half shooting (14 for 42) from the floor and made 14 of 31 in the second half.

The Lady Lions were steady from 3-point range, however, making 13 of 28. Kaila Walker earned her 6 points making 2 of 2 from the arc.

UAPB had a 50-41 rebounding advantage, thanks in large part to Green's double-double and Khadijah Brown's 11 points to go with 8 points.

Southeast Missouri (2-4), who trailed 37-36 at halftime, made only 21 of 62 from the floor, including 4 of 15 from the arc, and shot 17 for 23 at the foul line. UAPB hit 12 of 19 free throws.

Shymaryia Christopher scored 15 points and had four rebounds, and Roshala Scott netted 13 points and three rebounds to lead the Redhawks.

UAPB will host Arkansas Baptist College at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

MEN (FRIDAY): PACIFIC 74, UAPB 50

In Stockton, Calif., the Golden Lions (0-7) were outscored 40-25 in the second half and finished their season-opening Western road trip winless.

Shawn Williams scored 14 points, making all of his field goals from 3-point land, Kylen Milton had 10 points and Kshun Stokes scored 10 points for UAPB, which shot 17 for 47 from the field, including 11 for 25 from 3-point range, and made 5 of 6 free throws.

Alphonso Anderson totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds, Jeremiah Bailey scored 11 points and Pierre Crockrell II had 10 for the Tigers, who made 30 of 63 field goals, including 8 of 16 from 3, and made only 6 of 11 free throws.

UAPB will play its first home game against Arkansas Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Monday.