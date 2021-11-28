ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: UCA hosts touring 'military' musical





Happenings in Arkansas entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: 'Officer & Gentleman'

A touring company brings the new musical "An Officer and a Gentleman," based on the film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

The book is by Dick Scanlan; the musical score consists of 1980s hits by Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips and Pat Benatar, with Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' Grammy and Oscar-winner "Up Where We Belong."

The show contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for students, with discounts for senior citizens and UCA faculty, staff, students and alumni. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

Sweet musical

You don't need a Golden Ticket — just a regular one — to see "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (with songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley for the film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory"; music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, book by David Grieg), onstage at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

Tickets are $41-$107 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 visit waltonartscenter.org.

Patrons can get reserved parking for $5 when they purchase their show tickets.

For a show-themed cocktail class before the Friday performance, a mixologist will guide participants through making and enjoying two drinks paired with appetizers. Tickets are $35 plus fees. Participants must be 21 or older.

MUSIC: Percussion ensembles

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Percussion Ensemble and the Trojan Steel Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

The Percussion Ensemble program includes "Taxidermy" by Caroline Shaw (for vibraphone, marimba and 12 clay flower pots); "RE: Disaster" for five drums by Susan Powell; "Desert Sunrise" by Alex Stopa, for keyboard percussion trio; and "2+1" by Ivan Trevino, a shared-marimba duet.

The Trojan Steel Band will perform two soca tunes ("Pyxis" by CJ Menge and "Coconut Bay" by Aaron G. Railey), "Thriller" by Michael Jackson and "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid" by Alan Menkin.

Admission is free. Call (501) 569-3294.

Operatic mashup

The Arkansas State University music department offers "Into the Opera Woods with Hansel and Gretel" at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Riceland Hall, ASU's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. It samples scenes from prominent operas, including Engelbert Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel," Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte," "The Magic Flute" and "The Marriage of Figaro," Giacomo Puccini's "La Boheme" and Georges Bizet's "The Pearl Fishers." Tickets are $5, free for students and faculty with campus ID. Call (870) 972-2094.

ETC.: 'Patriotic Christmas'

"A Patriotic Christmas," a special guided tour through the Rogers Historical Museum's historic 1895 Hawkins House, 322 S. Second St., Rogers, using objects from the museum collection to explore displays of patriotism during the Christmas season, kicks off with the museum's annual Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 313 S. Second St. Visitors can make a fun patriotic ornament and write and mail a letter to Santa, who is expected to make an appearance. The tours will continue through Dec. 31. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.



