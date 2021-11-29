Arkansas covid hospitalizations rise; governor to speak on omicron variant Tuesday

New and active covid-19 cases were down significantly on Monday from the same time a week ago, while hospitalizations rose, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.



"Active cases are down 607 from this time last week, but hospitalizations have been rising," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Monday afternoon. "Let’s continue to push our vaccinations, and tomorrow we will discuss the new omicron variant at the news briefing."



Another 207 cases of the coronavirus were reported on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 527,794, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number was 63 cases lower than the 270 reported on the same day last week.



The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 465 to 5,364, meaning more people have recovered from the disease than have been diagnosed with it. The number on Monday was 607 fewer than the previous Monday.



The number of patients hospitalized with the virus rose by 27 to 390 — 57 more than a week ago.



The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by two to 8,655.