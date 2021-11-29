Arkansas gives Georgia LB chance to live out dream

Arkansas has given Georgia linebacker Ethan Joseph an opportunity to fulfill his dream to play in the SEC.

Joseph, 6-1, 210 pounds, of Alpharetta, (Ga.) King’s Ridge Christian is committed to Air Force and has an offer from Army. He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Missouri game and received a preferred walk-on offer.

He appreciated the hospitality from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and recruiting coordinator Butler Benton.

“It was an amazing visit and my first time in the great state of Arkansas. I loved the campus and the facilities were absolutely unreal,” Joseph said. “Coach Pittman, Coach Benton and Coach Scherer really took the time to make me feel right at home. It’s an opportunity to play SEC football and a life-long dream of mine since I was a little kid. I’ve played both sides of the ball and defense has always been a strength of mine.”

Joseph had 142 rushes for 1,278 yards and 10 touchdowns, and 17 catches for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns at running back this season. He recorded 91 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.

King’s Ridge Christian School Coach Terry Crowder is a Fort Smith native and 1989 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He said Joseph recorded 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash during a Central Florida camp.

“Extremely physical and plays at a different speed,” Crowder said of Joseph.

He had 73 carries for 539 yards and 7 touchdowns at running back, and 35 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 forced fumble during a covid-19-shortened season as a junior when he was named the 6A-Private Player of the Year by region coaches.















