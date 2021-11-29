Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 15

Pure Joy Ice Cream

108 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit posted, but expired. Permit fee has not been paid.

Special Care Preschool and Day

1003 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

SSHS Basketball Concessions

700 Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Assembled wrapped hot dogs sitting at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: None

Superbly Donuts

271 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee washed hands in the service sink. Kitchen hand washing sink drains slowly. Drain appears to be partially clogged. Foods checked in both kitchen coolers have food that are not at 41 degrees or below. Employees said items were just prepared prior to inspection and are still cooling.

Noncritical violations: Employee dried hands on cloth towel. Effective hair restraints are not being worn by employees preparing food. Finish on the wall and the peg board behind the three-compartment sink is starting to wear off. Seal surface to ensure it is easily cleanable. Repeat violation. Facility was given until May 31, 2021 to complete the repairs during the last inspection. No certified food protection manager.

Terra Preschool

2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips for sanitizing.

Walmart Super Center Deli-Bakery

406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documented certified food safety manager.

Nov. 16

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

105 S. Dixieland Road, Suite H, Lowell

Critical violations: Employees took drink from open cup and did not change gloves or wash hands. Barbecue beans in hot holding was 110 degrees and should be 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not a certified food protection manager. Employees had open cups for beverages near prep area. Packaged self-serve desserts (cookies and pecan pie) are not labeled with source, list of ingredients. Food buildup and debris on equipment. Prep sink in back room drain is leaking with bucket under drain to catch leaking water. Women's restroom door will not open. Restroom must be accessible. Floors have buildup of grease. There is also food debris under equipment and three-compartment sink. Current Arkansas Department of Health retail food permit is not posted in facility.

Gaby's Bakery

780 W. Pine St., Rogers

Critical violations: A water hose was attached to the faucet of the hand sink in front preparation room. Tamales temping at 84 degrees, behind cashier on metal prep table are not being held hot.

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Gentry Head Start

206 S. Giles St., Gentry

Critical violations: Automatic dishwasher is not reaching the correct sanitizing temperature for the final rinse/sanitizing cycle checked with a maximum hold thermometer run through the cycle. Temperature gauge on the machine is not reaching the required temperature of 180 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps Deli-Bakery

300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Employees were not able to answer questions about the shelf life of the pizza toppings that are stored in the refrigerator. Potato salad, chicken salad, broccoli salad and three-bean salad all at 44 degrees. Ensure all cold food is stored at 41 degrees or below at all times. Pizza toppings are not date marked as needed. Cases are marked as "keep frozen." Pizza sauce is marked as shelf stable until opened. No documentation could be found by employees to indicate the shelf life of these foods once opened.

Noncritical violations: Employees wearing jewelry on wrist and fingers. Food employees are not wearing effective hair restraints.

Harps-Food Store

300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips to check sanitizer concentration found in the meat department. No employees working at the time of inspection. Frost-ice buildup in the corner of the roof by the door in Freezer A (walk-in freezer).

Hillside Lanes

18618 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: Sliced ham stored at room temperature 58 degrees during preparation. Maintain food at 41 degrees or below at all times.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation.

Pho 85 Noodle House

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips shall be in place for sanitizer. Heat test strips shall be available for checking the dish machine.

Roll & Fold/5M International

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired. No certified food manager documentation available.

The Wooden Spoon

1000 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Food in the grill prep table is at 43 degrees. Some food in the two-door cooler is at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Metal sheeting along the door frame kitchen/servers and along the wall in the dish room.

Triple Eight Hashery/5M International

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Walmart Market Deli-Bakery

1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Bottle of quat sanitizer was 0 ppm on test strip. Sanitizer dispenser was checked and it was 0 ppm quat concentration as well.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager documentation.

Nov. 17

Casey's General Store

362 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Pizza in hot holding not time stamped. Facility uses time as a safety control.

Noncritical violations: No date marking on iced coffee per manufacturers requirements. Boxes in the store walk-in freezer located on floor. Food workers shall wear hair restraints, beard restraints and clothing that covers body hair. Posted permit is expired. Store manager has food protection manager certification, but not on location.

Food Therapy

607 S.W. Duke Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips available.

Nov. 18

Adair Early Head Start

1017 E. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cartons of raw shell eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Food in the refrigerator not at 41 degrees or below. The refrigerator and one freezer were not operating. Apparently a breaker had popped off. Milk temping at 59 degrees; ham 60 degrees and thermometer 59 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food worker not wearing effective hair restraint. Food employee wearing jewelry on hands. Unfinished wooden edge of the shelf and the side of the counter where the hand washing sink is. Seal wood to prevent further water damage and swelling. No certified food protection manager.

Latte Da

808 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: Milk temped at 46 degrees in lowboy at front counter. Eggs ordered to customer preference do not have a consumer advisory that includes a disclosure of items served under cooked and a reminder of increased risk of foodborne illness.

Noncritical violations: None

Station III

1295 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pan used to store ice scoop for the ice machine is visibly dirty. Items are not date marked as needed. Frozen items removed from the freezer if labeled "keep frozen" must have a date mark once removed from the freezer. Biscuit egg sandwiches are not date marked with a current date. According to employee, items in the hot case use time as the safety control rather than temperature.

Noncritical violations: Covered employee cup stored on top of the prep table. Food employees not wearing effective hair restraints when preparing food. No certified food manager available.

Walmart Neighborhood Store

1817 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Bacon temped at 42 degrees in corner cold hold unit.

Noncritical violations: None

Whole Hog Cafe

1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville

Critical violations: Date marked 11/17 baked beans temp at 47 degrees; 11/13 chili temped at 46 degrees in-walk in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Fans in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of dust. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 15 -- Bariola's Pizzeria, 111 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs; Centerton City Hall Concession, 290 Main St., Centerton; City of Centerton-Kinyon Sport, 1698 Gamble Road, Centerton; Simple Pleasures, 13718 Mesa Drive, Bella Vista; Walmart Super Center Food Store, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Nov. 16 -- Gentry High School Basketball Concession, 1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry; La Herradura, 450 N. 24th St., Rogers; La Herradura Vending Blue Cab, 450 N. 24th St., Rogers; La Herradura Vending White Cab, 450 N. 24th St., Rogers; Lowell Senior Activity Center, 704 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell; South Market, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville; Walmart Market Fuel Center, 1402 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Market Food Store, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Nov. 18 -- Downtown Poppin', 219 S. Arkansas St., Rogers; Siloam Springs Middle School Concession, 600 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs; Spud Doctors, 577 Weston St., Pea Ridge; The Little Red Barn Fabrica Department, 910 W. Olrich St., Lot 6, Rogers; The Little Red Hot Chocolate Barn, 910 W. Olrich St., Lot 6, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market Deli-Bakery, 1817 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Nov. 19 -- Brightwater Culinary Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater Food Truck - NWACC, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater Seasonal Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater Production Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Pressroom 2.0, 100 N.W. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville; Pure Joy Ice Cream Cart No. 2, 108 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs; Superfine Street Shoppe, 215 S. Main St., Bentonville; Walmart Deli-Bakery, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville