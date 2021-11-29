Calendar 11-29-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Dec. 31. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.

Firefighters to host Holiday Santa Run

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will make its annual Holiday Santa Run throughout Pine Bluff from approximately 5-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. As precautions against covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required, according to a news release. Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated a reserve fire truck with Christmas lights and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system is used to play Christmas music as they drive through the neighborhoods. Details: Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, on Facebook or www.pineblufffire.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Sheriff's press conference to address gang activity

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will host a press conference at noon Nov. 30 at its administrative offices, 410 E. Second Ave., to announce the details of the progress of the Gang Reduction Imitative of Pine Bluff (G.R.I.P.) G.R.I.P. will focus on anti-gang and violence-reduction strategies to improve the quality of life and make Pine Bluff a safer place to live for residents, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30

Pine Bluff Art League notes plans

The Pine Bluff Art League announces its plans. Members Vickie Coleman and Pam Woolley will present a workshop using alcohol inks from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., in room A & B. Using included materials, participants will be able to "paint" with the inks on a variety of surfaces, according to a news release. The cost of the workshop is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. For details, contact league member Dell Gorman at (870) 718-2274. The Pine Bluff Art League will host an end of year get together from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Reynolds Center. Members are encouraged to bring one of their earliest and one of their latest works. Those who pay their $40 membership dues before or at the party will have the opportunity for their name to be drawn for an Art Outfitters gift certificate award. The community is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required. Details: Claudia Spainhour, Pine Bluff Art League president, mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 30

Locals among Small Works display at HSU

The 2021 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition, is open at Russell Fine Arts Gallery at Henderson State University at Arkadelphia. The show features 26 artists from across Arkansas, including two from Southeast Arkansas: Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. The exhibition is free for public viewing and most works will be available for sale, according to a news release. The project will be on display through Nov. 30. The Russell gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Farm to School grant applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the second-annual Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the new Taste Test Grant Program to help schools start or expand farm to school activities. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30, according to a news release. The grant programs are available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments. Applicants are welcome to apply for one or both grant opportunities. The applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3bkrYSd.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Dec. 2

The Links leads discussion on police

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to join a Zoom session on "Police Engagement and Community Education (PEACE)." The virtual event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. The session will focus on what to do when encountering law enforcement and how to reduce gang violence in the community, according to a news release. The speakers will be Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and Kerri Williams and Kymara Seals, both of United Citizens of Pine Bluff. To join the Zoom, use use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656.

Christmas Parade happens

The Pine Bluff Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and everyone's invited to attend. According to Go Forward Pine Bluff, the parade will start at 10th Avenue and Main Street, proceed to Sixth Avenue and Main Street and turn south toward Convention Center Drive. The parade will turn south on Convention Center Drive and end at the Civic Center where Santa will arrive by helicopter, Go Forward said. "Bring everyone out for this year's Christmas Parade. Come see Christmas Floats and an assortment of music. Plan your designated viewing spot," the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter said.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 2

Go Forward announces Mistletoe Magic

Go Forward Pine Bluff invites the community to attend the holiday celebration, 2021 Mistletoe Magic. Events include: At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, the Christmas Parade will be held downtown. From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3, the community is invited to visit the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends at Regional Park. Christmas photos will be taken from 5-9 p.m. for the Community Christmas Book. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, the Downtown Christmas Crawl will be held at Burt's Food Court & Events downtown. Details: https://goforwardpinebluff.org.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Alphas founders observance set virtually

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will celebrate the fraternity's's 115th founders day virtually at 7:06 p.m. Dec. 4 via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Jeramaine O. Netherly, Alpha Phi Alpha southwest regional vice president. The 2021 Brother of the Year honoree will be Jackie Harris, a lawyer from Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' nutritious cooking series CrEATe Lab will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of 10 students. The cost is $35 for all sessions with partial scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375. ASC continuing its partnership with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team. The fall series is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. The series will include a Saracen chef demonstration on Dec. 4.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 5

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events, according to a news release. Several events will be held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. Programs include: Christmas Around the World -- Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. by the West Edge String Quartet at the center. Tuba Skinny -- on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. For tickets and details, visit: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Pearl Harbor Day to be observed at Monticello

The Southeast Regional Veterans Fair and Pearl Harbor Day recognition ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)/American Legion Hall at Monticello. The veterans' clinic will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be offered for $5 and include barbecue with drink. A chili cook-off contest (registration at: https://tinyurl.com/f8ccsjne) will kick off at 2 p.m., according to a news release. Dec. 7 is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. The free event brings the county, state and federal Veterans Affairs experts to the VFW Hall and will include veterans' claims and health eligibility assistance. DeWitt eighth-graders will interview veterans for their history class. Veterans or family members who'd like to be interviewed can register at https://tinyurl.com/6as9tcrw. Vendors may register at https://tinyurl.com/uy74fcdh.

Through Thursday, Dec. 9

Leadership Pine Bluff applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff class. The application deadline is Dec. 9, according to the Chamber newsletter. The class is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Running January through September, the group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee, according to the newsletter. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/9a768598-baa6-4756-b4bd-3ab7f968c318.pdf or by emailing ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, Dec. 11

SEARK, casino to present gala

Southeast Arkansas College and Saracen Casino Resort will present the 2021 Roaring 20s Holiday Scholarship Gala. The event will be held Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: LaWanda Smith at lsmith@seark.edu or (870) 850-4910 or Mae Washington at mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 543-5922.

Through Monday, Dec. 13

Day center hosts coat drive

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. of Pine Bluff is hosting a coat drive to help keep the community warm. The organization will accept donations of coats, jackets, sweaters, socks, scarves, blankets, and boots, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, executive director. The deadline is Dec. 13. For drop-off sites or details, contact Hamilton at (870) 345-9596, Jeremecia McDaniel at (870) 527-7202 or visit https://www.facebook.com/lulamaedaycenter/.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 17

Silver Gloves boxing set at Pine Bluff

Gloves Not Guns will present the Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing Arkansas State Silver Gloves tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. The doors will open an hour before the events, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 5 and younger. Sponsors include ExplorePineBluff.com, The Corvette Brothers, Aisha's and USA Boxing. Details: Coach Albert Brewer, (870) 329-3875.

Through Friday, Dec. 17

Centers seek holiday donations for senior citizens

The community is asked to be Santa to a senior citizen. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 17 at all Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas Senior Centers for people to give gifts for seniors, according to a news release. Donation boxes will be set up at all centers. Gifts will be wrapped and distributed Dec. 18. Examples would be throws, socks, hats, gloves, scarfs. Details: Lauren Bland, (870) 543-6337.

Junior Leadership applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. The program for high school students runs January through May, from 4-6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Applications are due Dec. 17. "Do you know a high school junior who aspires to make a difference in their community? A student eager to examine community issues and strengthen their leadership skills? Applications are now available for the 2022 Class of Junior Leadership Pine Bluff," according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27

St. John hosts virtual VBS

St. John AME Church will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). Registration is free. Early registrants will be eligible to win a prize in the drawing Nov. 30, the day early bird registration ends. The winner will be notified by phone. Regular registration will be Dec. 1-19. The public is invited to participate. Registration is available at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Reception, Coon Supper set at Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Both events benefit non-profits. The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Details: Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560, Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329 or Facebook.

Through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Friday, Feb. 11

Alphas to host Valentine fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Sponsorships are: Jewel level $5,000; Yellow Rose level $2,500; Old Gold level $1,000; and Black level $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable by Feb. 4 to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Underway

Express Rx to provide covid-19 monoclonal antibody

Express Rx pharmacy is offering covid-19 monoclonal antibody by injection. The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus and to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a news release. Arkansans should contact their healthcare provider for a prescription before scheduling a free appointment, according to the release. Express Rx of Pine Bluff is located at 3006 W. 28th Ave. For other locations or details, visit expressrx.net.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering covid-19 shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available locally

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy's covid-19 vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is offering the vaccine. Visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/ Walmart and other pharmacies and health care providers are giving the vaccine. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.