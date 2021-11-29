Sections
County budgets no new positions

Panel works on cutting costs by GREG BISCHOFF TEXARKANA GAZETTE | Today at 1:10 a.m.

TEXARKANA — With the way Miller County’s current projected 2022 budget is shaping up, there’s one definite reality that has emerged: No new jobs will be added.

“If county offices have some existing vacancies that need filling, that could be handled, but we can’t add any new positions this [coming] year at all,” said Ernest Pend-er, the county’s Budget and Finance Committee chairman, last week.

Co m m i tte e m e m b e rs spent more then a hour last week trying to squeeze nearly $8 million in anticipated county office operating expense requests, for next year, into a tighter budget.

Initially, county finance planners worked with a general fund forecasting $7,996,758 in anticipated expenditures, but even after trimming those requests down to $7,981,470, the current estimation of anticipated income to cover that projection wound up coming in at just $7,908,903.

Of the 26 county offices collectively making the financial requests for next year’s budget, the Miller County sheriff ’s office request — which is one of the largest requests — increased slightly from $2,275,301 to $2,324,933.

Committee members plan to meet again today to continue budget work on trimming down departmental costs. They will eventually look at the Road Department, which is asking for more t


 

