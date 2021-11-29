Doctor honored for his community work

Dr. Jim Wright of the Lake Village Clinic has been named Arkansas' 2021 Community Star, according to the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, which recently made the announcement.

The doctor serves as Arkansas Rural Health Partnership's Substance Use Disorder physician champion.

"Dr. Wright has 32 years of experience in the medical field and deeply cares for each and every patient," according to the news release.

"As the physician champion, Wright works tirelessly with the community, state, and federal leaders to help those at risk or struggling with SUD. Since he became the ARHP physician champion, Wright participated in developing a SUD video with ARHP and local leaders in which he shares his struggle with opiates and the devastating loss of his son to an overdose," according to the release.

Wright is a member of the ARHP Behavioral Health Task Force and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Consortium, which includes 19 counties in south Arkansas.

The doctor is eager to help those in need whether through his medical practice or sharing the story of him and his family's struggle with opioids, according to the release.

On the third Thursday of November every year, NOSORH, the member association for each of the 50 State Offices of Rural Health, leads National Rural Health Day.

The rural health day is an annual day of celebration that shines a light on those who serve the vital health needs of the estimated 57 million people in rural America.

On Nov. 18, the 11th annual rural health day, NOSORH honored Wright's contributions to rural health by sharing the story in the official book of Community Stars.

Beginning in 2015, NOSORH made a nationwide call for Community Star nominations, seeking individuals, organizations, and coalitions making a positive impact in rural communities. This year, nominations cover every state, making this the first time the group shared 50 inspiring stories, including Wright's story of his struggle with SUD, grief, and recovery.

The 2021 Community Stars eBook was published on the official NRHD website, powerofrural.org, on Nov. 18.

Jimmy McGill, the State Peer Recovery Coordinator, developed 'The Recovery Clinic' Facebook live show and Wright has been active in promoting and supporting this online recovery clinic for those at risk or struggling with SUD,) according to the release.

To hear Wright's story, visit the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership's website at www.arruralhealth.org and click on the "education and awareness video" under the Behavioral Health section.