Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith man with gun arrested after incident with police

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:50 p.m.
Luna

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested Sunday following a domestic disturbance during which police said he pointed a gun at officers.

Jose Luna, 27, of Fort Smith is being held without bond at the Sebastian County jail in connection with four counts of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or correctional facility employee, as well as one count of third-degree domestic battery, according to an online inmate roster.

Aric Mitchell, Police Department spokesman, said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday from someone at a residence in the 2300 block of North 56th Lane.

Luna was at the residence and had a gun, but gave up the weapon without incident after police de-escalated the situation, according to Mitchell. Luna was in police custody at about 9:30 a.m. with no injuries or deaths reported.

A jail deputy said Luna is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Print Headline: Fort Smith man with gun arrested after incident with police

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT