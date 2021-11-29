Here’s Your Sign

“We were just out on our deck, enjoying a beautiful Bella Vista evening,” she said.

People saw a simple black and white sign that sported, “Sanchez Bar, Grill and Chill” in the background. Several inquired where she purchased the adorable sign. And that launched her Bella Vista door hanger sign business.

Sanchez and her husband moved to Bella Vista in January 2020. The couple was looking for a new start after her husband’s job of 13 years came to a close. With two grown sons, the California couple felt they could branch out and looked at Utah, Idaho and various other places. One of their sons suggested Northwest Arkansas. His girlfriend’s parents live in Rogers, and he thought his parents would enjoy camping, kayaking and everything the area offers.

Sanchez’ husband took a job at Tyson’s in Fayetteville as a maintenance supervisor, and they moved to the quiet, serene woods of Bella Vista.

“We took a leap of faith,” she said. “We fell in love with the area here.”

As Sanchez launched her Designs by DebbieLynn, she realized that one of the area’s perks is the wonderful neighbors.

“The people are fabulous, super friendly,” she said. “Some of my customers have developed into friendships. That’s a unique thing that has happened in Bella Vista.”

Debbie utilizes her skills to cut out the signs from plywood purchased at the local Lowe’s. Her friend, Elaine, taught her how to use a jigsaw about four years ago, while giving her tips on how to paint.

Their first artistic creation together featured a 4-by-3-foot Snoopy house as a yard decoration.

Sanchez was hooked.

“The more I painted it, the more I loved it,” she said.

The former medical assistant loves meeting people through her artistic work. Many people want to support a local artist and are thrilled when she makes local deliveries.

“People really want to buy local,” she said.

Sanchez began making the door hangers about four years ago while she and her husband lived in California. She began giving them as gifts to family and friends, who encouraged her to sell them.

Now, she creates a variety of door hangers, while offering to do custom orders. All the door hangers are handcrafted and feature hand painted lettering and art. No stickers or decals are used, she said.

Door hangers start at $45 and custom orders start at $55. She also takes on commissions, wood signs and will be making barn quilts soon. The artist can usually finish painting a door hanger in a day, but usually puts one to three protective clear coats to finish the piece. Depending on the weather, humidity and other conditions, the piece can dry in varying times.

Sanchez aims for a two-day turnaround, though October through December are her busiest months. As she takes orders for the holidays, she’s setting Dec. 15 as the cutoff. That way, she can finish and deliver locally.

Creating different designs is rewarding for Sanchez, who likes to put her own spin on her artistic creations.

She’s happy that others enjoy her hand-crafted art as she finds ways to relax in Bella Vista.

“I really take off on the designs I love. It seems to work out better,” she said. “It’s very therapeutic.”

To reach Sanchez, find her Face-book page, Designs by DebbieLynn, email her at debareno68@sbcglobal.net or call 559-901-0543.









