Other taxes to reduce

The governor is planning a special session to reduce income taxes in a couple of areas. We all like to see income taxes reduced, but I would like to recommend we eliminate the tax on food; that would benefit every Arkansan. Some progress has been made in past years that have reduced this tax, but it is time to eliminate this tax altogether.

Another area to consider reducing state taxes would be on personal property taxes. Reducing taxes here would benefit a lot more Arkansans that cutting the upper-income-level taxes. Please note that the current inflationary impact on all vehicles means that come 2022, we will all be paying more tax on our vehicles because they have appreciated instead of depreciated. These additional tax dollars will increase state tax dollars well above prior years' taxes on personal property. This personal property tax area could also be inflated more as we move more toward electric vehicles in the future.

TOM OLSON

Benton

No need for session

Will someone please tell me the justification for yet another tax cut for the wealthy? This is so urgent that a special session is even being called for that specific purpose and ironically just in time for Christmas.

How much more insensitive and out-of-touch can our governor and "our" legislators be when given the pandemic and related economic hardships, etc., for many Arkansans and middle-low-income citizens throughout our nation who actually need financial assistance to just survive?

Am I the only one who finds this call for a special session outrageous?

KAY MOTSINGER

Roland

To be carefully taught

With apologies to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II: "You've got to be taught to hate and fear. You've got to be taught from year to year. It's got to be drummed in your dear little ear. You've got to be carefully taught. You've got to be taught to be afraid of people whose eyes are oddly made. And people whose skin is a different shade. You've got to be carefully taught. You've got to be taught before it's too late. Before you are 6 or 7 or 8. To hate all the people your relatives hate. You've got to be carefully taught!"

And critical race theory accomplishes this goal all too well.

GENE MASON

Jacksonville