Little Rock police seek information in April shooting that left 3 injured, 1 dead

Police are seeking information in an April shooting that left three people injured and one dead, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded around 4:41p.m. on April 25, 2021 to Cheatham Park, 1901 East Capitol Avenue, for a shooting, Little Rock police said in a release.

Officers located two juveniles and two adults suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the adults, Devonte Allen, died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the major crimes detective division (501) 371-4660 or the anonymous tip line (501) 371-INFO.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved, police said.