Little Rock police seek information in April shooting that left 3 injured, 1 dead

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:30 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are seeking information in an April shooting that left three people injured and one dead, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded around 4:41p.m. on April 25, 2021 to Cheatham Park, 1901 East Capitol Avenue, for a shooting, Little Rock police said in a release.

Officers located two juveniles and two adults suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the adults, Devonte Allen, died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the major crimes detective division (501) 371-4660 or the anonymous tip line (501) 371-INFO.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved, police said.

 

