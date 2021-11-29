North Little Rock woman killed in I-40 rollover crash, troopers say

A North Little Rock woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in rural Pulaski County Monday morning, after her vehicle rear-ended another car, troopers said.

Allison Fausett Summers, 38, was driving a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan westbound on I-40 around 12:12 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle struck the rear-end of a 1998 Volkswagen Jetta, causing the Tiguan to overturn, and Summers to be ejected, troopers said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The driver of the other car, a 62-year-old man from Los Angeles, was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, the report states.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 581 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.