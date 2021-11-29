FOOTBALL

USC hires Lincoln Riley

Southern California hired Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley to be its next coach Sunday in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping another's highly accomplished head coach. Riley went 55-10 in five seasons leading the Sooners, winning four Big 12 titles and making three College Football Playoff appearances in his first head coaching job. The 38-year-old Texan is widely considered one of the top offensive minds in the college game, and USC sold him on the chance to return the Trojans to their glory days as a national championship contender and the West Coast's premier program.

Cutcliffe out at Duke

David Cutcliffe won't return for a 15th season as Duke's coach after the school announced a "mutual agreement for separation" on Sunday following the Blue Devils' winless ACC record. The school's announcement came a day after the Blue Devils (3-9, 0-8) closed a three-win season with a 47-10 home loss to Miami. That marked the first winless slate for Duke in league play under Cutcliffe, who took over in December 2007.

BASEBALL

Rangers adding Semien

The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman and potential shortstop Marcus Semien, according to a source familiar with the deal. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was worth $175 million. Semien was a shortstop in his six seasons with Oakland from 2015-20 before starting 147 games at second base and playing all 162 games for Toronto this year. He signed an $18 million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays in free agency last offseason. The 31-year-old Semien hit .265 and set career highs with his 45 home runs, 102 RBI and 15 stolen bases in his only season in Toronto.

Marlins, Garcia reach deal

Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday. Garcia's deal will pay $53 million over four seasons. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBI -- both career-bests -- for Milwaukee in 2021. In parts of 10 seasons, Garcia has batted .270 with 127 home runs and 475 RBI.

Gausman to join Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday. The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco. The Blue Jays had been interested in Gausman last offseason but he elected to bet on himself and stay with the Giants on a one year deal. It paid off. The Blue Jays also signed right-hander Jose Berrios to a seven-year, $131 million deal this offseason after acquiring him at the trade deadline. The two deals are the largest pitching contracts in team history.

BASKETBALL

U.S. avoids major upset

Isaiah Thomas made sure USA Basketball's road to the 2023 World Cup didn't begin with a major upset. Thomas scored 21 points, including a sealing three-pointer with 13.3 seconds left, and the Americans erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Cuba 95-90 on Sunday in their World Cup qualifying opener. The lead was just two after a Cuba basket by Jasiel Rivero with 34 seconds remaining. The U.S. didn't call a timeout, and Thomas kept the ball in his hands for the entirety of what became the biggest possession of the game for the Americans. The two-time NBA All-Star waited for a screen, used it and connected from near the top of the key for a 93-88 lead.

MOTOR SPORTS

Founder of F1 team dies

Sir Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, has died. He was 79. Williams took his motor racing team from an empty carpet warehouse to the summit of Formula One, overseeing 114 victories, a combined 16 drivers' and constructors' world championships, while becoming the longest-serving team boss in the sport's history. Williams' life is all the more extraordinary by the horrific car crash he suffered in France that left him with injuries so devastating that doctors considered turning off his life-support machine. But his wife Virginia ordered that her husband be kept alive and his sheer determination and courage -- characteristics that personified his career -- enabled him to continue with the love of his life, albeit from the confines of a wheelchair. He would remain in his role as Williams team principal for a further 34 years before F1′s greatest family team was sold to an American investment group in August.

TENNIS

U.S. eliminated from Cup

The 32-time champion Americans were eliminated from the Davis Cup Finals by following up a lopsided loss to host Italy with a humbling defeat to Colombia on Sunday. The Americans left Turin 0-2 when Reilly Opelka and Jack Sock retired from the decisive doubles match while trailing 3-0 in the opening set against the accomplished Colombian pair of Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. Daniel Elahi Galan, ranked No. 111, had leveled the series at 1-1 by beating John Isner 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5). Meanwhile, Russia -- with second-ranked Daniil Medvedev -- beat Spain 2-1 in a result that eliminated the defending champion and allowed Serbia with top-ranked Novak Djokovic to advance as the second-best runner-up.