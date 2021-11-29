Pro bull riders compete in 'Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown' at Simmons Bank Arena

The Professional Bull Riders' top 30, on the group's elite Unleash the Beast tour, will compete in the “Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown,” 7:45 p.m. Feb. 25 and 6:45 p.m. Feb. 26 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1, Feb. 25; Round 2, which narrows the field down to 12 finalists, and the championship round take place Feb. 26.

Tickets — $19-$109 in advance (plus service charges), $5 more day of show — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the arena box office and via www.ticketmaster.com and PBR.com. Call (800) 732-1727.

“Elite Seats,” for avid fans, available in three tiers, include premium seating, a question-and-answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors, behind-the-scenes look at the event from the back of the bucking chutes, a $10 concession voucher and souvenir credential and lanyard. The PBR Premier Elite Seat, $450, includes a a limited-edition, take-home souvenir PBR folding chair. Visit https://pbr.com/tickets/premium-experiences.