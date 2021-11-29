Sections
Pro bull riders compete in 'Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown' at Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:37 a.m.
The Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast tour will bring the top 30 riders Feb. 25-26 to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Professional Bull Riders' top 30, on the group's elite Unleash the Beast tour, will compete in the “Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown,” 7:45 p.m. Feb. 25 and 6:45 p.m. Feb. 26 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1, Feb. 25; Round 2, which narrows the field down to 12 finalists, and the championship round take place Feb. 26.  

Tickets — $19-$109 in advance (plus service charges), $5 more day of show — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the arena box office and via www.ticketmaster.com and PBR.com. Call (800) 732-1727.

“Elite Seats,” for avid fans, available in three tiers, include premium seating, a question-and-answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors, behind-the-scenes look at the event from the back of the bucking chutes, a $10 concession voucher and souvenir credential and lanyard. The PBR Premier Elite Seat, $450, includes a a limited-edition, take-home souvenir PBR folding chair. Visit https://pbr.com/tickets/premium-experiences

