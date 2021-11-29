OPINION | READ TO ME: Picture book gives little introverts lesson in getting along





"Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates" written by Cheryl B. Klein, illustrated by Abhi Alwar (Dial Books for Young Readers, Nov. 2), 3-7 years, 32 pages, $17.99 hardback, $10.99 ebook.

Henry is a nice hamster living with an annoying hamster named Marvin, according to Henry. They have been roommates for 205 days, he says. He is not happy about that.

Marvin is excited, always. He's thrilled by the morning, every morning. He adores his breakfast, every breakfast. He romps on the wheel, begs Henry to look at this or that, tunnels after Henry to talk at him whenever Henry tries to get away by burrowing into the cage bedding.

Marvin pesters him, which is not nice, whereas he, Henry, puts up with Marvin's intrusive, insensitive, self-centered, nonstop-chattering cheerfulness.

Henry seethes inwardly until the day he loses it — Day 206. He dresses Marvin down, but good.

Marvin's immediate, crestfallen reaction is to leave Henry alone. And Henry loves it. He revels in righteous solitude all day ... but later, Marvin wakes him up, makes a heartbroken apology and goes away, giving him space. And then Henry faces some hard facts about himself.

This is not a story about how rude extroverts are and how introverts deserve to fight back. Henry has an epiphany that he — Henry — has misunderstood Marvin. How could Marvin know Henry needed more quiet time when Henry never told him?

Meanwhile, Marvin assumed Henry was just like him. Turns out, Marvin's a reasonable guy, willing to make adjustments. Will Henry?

Next day, happy ending.

This story sounds wordy and complicated but is delightfully succinct. The cartoonish illustrations make the characters' emotions clear in every scene. While its sophisticated lesson about communication is one siblings of any age need to hear, the most receptive audience will be little kids who have pet hamsters.

Read to Me is a weekly review of brief books for youngsters.



