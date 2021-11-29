Sections
Super Quiz: Ends in End

Today at 1:48 a.m.

1. To make believe.

2. To bar temporarily from school, office, etc.

3. To come down to a lower level.

4. To be a sign or warning of something that will happen.

5. To claim that something is true.

6. Money paid regularly to someone.

7. Something that comes before, after or at both sides of something else.

8. To praise someone or something formally or publicly.

9. A sudden happening that brings good fortune.

ANSWERS:

1. Pretend

2. Suspend

3. Descend

4. Portend

5. Contend

6. Stipend

7. Bookend

8. Commend

9. Godsend

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Ends in End

