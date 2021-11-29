Tis the Season

If you enjoy decorating, then this is your season. It is that time of year when we go from fall decorating to Halloween, then Thanksgiving and then the big finish of Christmas (or Hanukah). There is so much to do, that time flies. We were thrilled that we could have a big Thanksgiving family dinner this year.

It was the first time some of us had seen some of our family members face-to-face in over a year! Everyone who came had been fully vaccinated, so we felt safe and able to come together as a family again.

It was one of our best years ever--and I think it felt that way because we had all missed it so much. We did still miss a portion of our crew, but maybe next year.

I had a great time cooking and setting up,

and then it was all over. I had one day to take down all the fall decor,

get the house cleaned, and then the Christmas decorations began. The house looked a bit naked for 24 hours,

but my, oh my--

it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Carson house

--at least on the inside.

It is still fall outside.



